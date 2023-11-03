Big Brother Spoilers: Bowie Jane's Latest HOH Gives Her A Chance To Win, But Is It Possible?

Bowie Jane is the Final Four Head of Household of Big Brother Season 25, which means she's guaranteed to be in the mix on finale night. Typically, winning what's called "the most important competition of the season" is a huge boost to a Houseguest's odds of taking home the title, but that doesn't feel true for Bowie. The general consensus from fans online is her odds of winning are slim to none, however, I certainly think she's capable of it.

After watching Big Brother, I think there is a case to be made for Bowie Jane to win Big Brother. Granted, she still has a lot of work to do, but if she can pull off the following, she might just end up taking the prize money home.

Bowie Needs To Continue To Show She Made It Without Jag And Matt

America Lopez threw all sorts of shade at Bowie in Big Brother's jury house segment, and she essentially stated she's riding Matt Klotz and Jag Bains' coattails to the end of the game. I'd argue the situation is more nuanced than that seeing as Bowie never had a firm alliance she trusted until the past couple of weeks, but it doesn't matter what I think. What matters is that America feels that way, and I'd imagine most of the jury, besides Cameron Hardin, would agree.

Jag and Matt wouldn't be in the game if it wasn't for Bowie's efforts, but she needs to continue to prove that to the jury in this final stretch. That would include winning the Final HOH, which I think is definitely possible, given her incredible streak of winning trivia. I also think a veto win where she cut one of her allies would go a long way with the jury as well, provided she doesn't do one key thing afterward.

Bowie Should Not Consider Taking Felicia To The End

In terms of competition wins Bowie is a much better player than Felicia Cannon. In terms of likability and social game, however, Felicia is a sneaky power player who would mop the floor with Bowie, Matt, and Jag in the jury vote. Felicia is one of the best Houseguests Big Brother has cast in years, and she is beloved by her fellow Houseguests. I would not want to sit in a Final Two chair with her, and neither should any remaining competitor.

This is especially true with Bowie Jane, who I think, even if it came to picking Felicia or Jag, she'd be better served to go with him. Sure, Jag tied the veto record with his Week 13 win and has just as many HOH wins as Bowie, but maintaining her loyalty to the alliance would go a long way. It could also further prove she was an integral piece to their success. I think Felicia would even beat Jag at this point in a Final Two vote, so under no circumstances should Bowie consider taking her.

Bowie Needs To Knock The Final Two Questions Out Of The Park

It's entirely possible to win and lose Big Brother in the Final Two question-and-answer segment. Winners Andy Herren and Taylor Hale are perfect examples of this, and Bowie will need to bring her best arguments on finale night if she's there. As a lawyer, she should be capable of doing that, so I have faith that if push comes to shove, she can make a case.

At the same time, we haven't seen Bowie be too convincing in her chances to address fellow Houseguests in previous HOH runs. The Final Two is not a time to crack jokes, and I could see that happening, given the past handful of speeches she's had to give. Keep those eyes on the prize and less on the secondary money Houseguests make for staying in the game.

Big Brother has a surprise live Sunday episode on November 5th, where the Final Four will compete live to solidify the game's Final Three. Tune into CBS at 10:00 p.m. ET to see who will make it to the end and compete in the finale next week!