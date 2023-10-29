Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Week 13 Veto, And It Looks Like This Week's Target Is Set In Stone

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, October 29th. Read at your own risk!

Matt Klotz's HOH reign seemed like it could cause a lot of drama in Big Brother Season 25, but unfortunately for any viewers expecting exciting betrayals and blindsides, he stuck with the three-person alliance of Jag Bains and Bowie Jane, and then nominated Felicia Johnson and Cirie Fields for eviction. The veto competition opened up one final opportunity for a Houseguest to try and flip the game on its head, but following its somewhat predictable result, it looks like one of the remaining Houseguests' fate is set in stone.

After watching Big Brother online via my Paramount+ subscription, I now know who won the veto competition, as well as who the likeliest candidate is for going home this week. Some fans are probably going to be upset if this all plays out accordingly, but here's what's probably going to happen and why.

(Image credit: CBS)

Jag Won The Week 13 Veto

Jag Bains is now officially a part of Big Brother history. With his veto win in Week 13, he has now tied Season 24's Michael Bruner for most veto wins in a single season. He has at least one more veto competition he can play in to fully bypass Michael and be the sole holder of the record. It's an unbelievable run and, given his dominance, I'm wondering if even Matt regrets saving Jag from his unanimous eviction weeks ago.

(Image credit: CBS)

Cirie Is Seemingly Guaranteed To Be Evicted

Cirie seemed to be in a bad position after Matt's nominations, and with Jag securing the veto, her fate is practically sealed. Jag will not use the veto to remove either nominee, and it's looking like he and Bowie will vote to evict Cirie unanimously. Matt likely won't be able to save his secret ally, though it's worth noting that never really seemed to be the plan in the first place.

Big Brother's Blue Kim Explained The Meaning Of 'Kitty Kitty Purr, Boots Down,' And I'm Still A Little Lost (Image credit: CBS) Blue did her best to explain the iconic catchphrase.

Between the two nominees, Jag already pointed out that Cirie is the far more dangerous target at the end. She's won The Traitors and had strong showings on a number of Survivor seasons. While that technically means little by way of her Season 25 accomplishments on Big Brother, the jury could vote Cirie as the winner merely because she made it this close to the end despite being a clear threat and reality show legend.

Aside from that, Felicia served as the house cook for the bulk of Big Brother Season 25, and the remaining Houseguests want to enjoy homecooked meals for as long as possible. As such, it looks like she's still going to be around during the live Final Four episode, and Cirie will be in the jury house.

It'll be a tough pill to swallow for Big Brother viewers who wanted to see Cirie in the finale. At the same time, it was probably inevitable that someone would finally recognize the threat she posed as a legacy reality TV star. That, paired with her never winning a competition all season, meant she didn't have much ammunition to influence the game beyond maintaining good standing with almost everyone in the house. It'll be sad to see the run end, but it's hard to say this wasn't already an expected outcome at some point.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. There are not many days left in the season, so tune into those live feeds while they're still up over on Paramount+, or check out an ad-supported version on Pluto TV.