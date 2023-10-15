Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won Each Veto Competition, And Why It Could Lead To Something Fans Have Been Calling For

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, October 15th. Read at your own risk!

Jag Bains initially disappointed some Big Brother fans when he revealed his nominations for his Head of Household week. Jag nominated Felicia Johnson and Blue Kim, and viewers who saw that wondered why he wouldn't go after two stronger targets. Those who were upset may feel in better spirits now, however, as the results of the veto competitions hint that there may be a game move happening that fans have wanted to see.

Fans can watch Big Brother online streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, which is the best way to track the results of the two veto competitions that happened during this Secret HOH week. Here's what we know about the winners, and how those results could be bad news for the only showmance still at play in Big Brother Season 25, America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger.

(Image credit: CBS)

Jag Won The First Veto Competition

Jag has been the most consistent veto winner of Big Brother Season 25, so it was little surprise to me he captured his fourth win during his first HOH week. At this point, he's too big of a target to start losing, so maybe it's reaffirming for him to see he can keep winning despite not being in any danger of eviction.

(Image credit: CBS)

Blue Won The Second Veto Competition

Blue scored her first competition win in Big Brother, and it couldn't have come at a better time for her. Prior to the recent developments, which we'll get into a little lower, she was Jag's target this week. Had it not been for this veto win, I think it's very likely Blue would've ended up leaving on Thursday regardless of how things have changed otherwise.

(Image credit: CBS)

Jag Is On Board With Getting Out Cory Or America

Blue's veto win means she'll pull herself down off the block. Jag, who realized he'd have to replace one of his nominees anyway, realized he could make a big move. If Blue was going to pull herself down anyway, why wouldn't he just use his veto to then set up a double nomination of Cory and America?

Big Brother 25’s Cameron Reveals Why Winning A Lot Of Competitions Wasn’t His Original Strategy (Image credit: CBS) Cameron didn't want to have win as many competitions as he did.

There's no shortage of Big Brother fans who love the showmance between Cory and America, but quite a few have been frustrated seeing them skate by week after week while other Houseguests continue to take them for granted. They're the only public duo every Houseguest knows about, so how have they stayed so safe?

For those holding out hope Jag won't nominate the duo on Monday, the odds of that feel pretty slim based on current conversations. Most every other Houseguest is on board with this plan, likely because they saw how effective the couple was at getting Izzy Gleicher out of the game. If I had to guess, I would assume we'll see Cory head to jury over America because this isn't the first attempt to oust him, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. We'll see if Cory and America can escape being nominated or what they'll do when they're forced to campaign against one another. Either way, I'm excited to see what happens.