Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Secret HOH, And How It Might Be An Unexpected Blessing For Two Houseguests

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, October 13th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 25 is finally rid of the threat of Cameron Hardin winning Head of Household, and it's seemingly anyone's game headed into the Comic-verse week. This week was made even more thrilling by the reveal that there would be a secret HOH who could take out a target seemingly without getting blood on their hands. Unfortunately, it looks like their tentative plans may protect an obvious duo and give them another easy week as we edge closer to the end.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online with our Paramount+ subscription, and we have the results of the latest HOH competition. The secret HOH isn't so secret to those watching the live feeds along with the episodes on the 2023 TV schedule, and neither are their plans. Here's what we know and why this Head of Household is more unexpected good news for Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez.

(Image credit: CBS)

Jag Bains Is The Week 11 HOH

Cameron may be gone, but the trend of the same people winning all the competitions has continued in Big Brother. Jag scored his first Head of Household, which will complement his three veto wins quite nicely. This is a great head start for his and Matt's Final Two alliance -- even though they recently chopped the alliance down from three -- assuming that's something they're both serious about honoring until the very end. For Jag, it seems quite real, considering he spilled the beans he won to Matt about as soon as he could.

(Image credit: CBS )

Jag Has No Plans To Target Cory And America

Jag and Matt's alliance has one major obstacle in the duo of Cory and America, but for some reason, he's not interested in targeting either this week. Instead, Jag has a tentative plan to nominate Felicia Johnson and Cirie Fields. They were on the block the previous week, but they were taken down to backdoor Cameron, and he made Blue Kim his official target.

It's a confusing move for viewers, especially considering Blue believes that she's working with Jag and Matt. It's also seen as foolish, considering America and Cory are the only other obvious duo capable of winning competitions and sending either Matt or Jag to jury. Why would the HOH want to target someone who hasn't won a single competition in Big Brother Season 25?

Perhaps the main issue is that Matt and Jag found a replacement ally in Bowie Jane during her HOH, and Blue's connection to Cirie makes her too much of a liability at this point. It's also viable that America and Cory still being together this week prevents Matt and Jag from being targeted the following week. In any case, the Americory fans of Big Brother will like to hear this, assuming the target doesn't switch to them as the week continues.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to Paramount+ to see what's happening on the live feeds, or check out the free ad-supported version over on Pluto TV.