Big Brother Spoilers: 3 Major Moments From This Week's Live Feeds That Make Up For Wednesday's Missing Episode

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Tuesday, September 26th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother only has two episodes airing this week, and with Sunday's already in the past, we're left with a big gap of time until we find out whether Cameron Hardin or Jared Fields will stay in the game after that game-changing "zombie" twist. While we already know which of the two will get to choose who competes in the final challenge, there's still a long time to go before we know who's actually rejoining the fray. While viewers are waiting, there are plenty of events happening on the live feeds that are worth talking out to make up for that missing episode.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online, with live feeds available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription, and there have been some exciting happenings in the game that viewers will want to know ahead of Thursday's live episode. Here's what fans who haven't been watching the live feeds should be current on.

Blue Secured An Alliance Outside Of Jared

Blue Kim is taking the brunt of Jared Fields' passive aggression since his post-showdown return. That, paired with the idea he may not be in the game on Thursday evening, has led her to try and forge stronger alliances elsewhere. Blue has turned to her original allies, Jag Bains and Matt Klotz, and they've seemingly formed an alliance bent on shifting the game in their favor.

What that means is still up for discussion, and we'll see how well it holds should Jared end up staying. With that said, I think this is a pretty solid three-person alliance and one that could easily include Mecole Hayes or Bowie Jane down the line if they need additional numbers.

Cory And America Tried To Secure A Final Four

Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez are scheming once again and trying to find some tight allies to get them to the end of the game. It appears the showmance settled on Mecole and Felicia Johnson as their option, and there was a tentative agreement for them to secure a Final Four alliance.

It's an alliance that is mutually handy for both parties for now, though in a few weeks, I could easily see it falling apart. Neither Felicia nor Mecole will want to go to the Final Four with America and Cory, especially if they want to win the game. Don't make the same mistake Cliff Hogg and Nicole Anthony made in Season 21 by taking a showmance to the end of the game only to be predictably betrayed when they don't turn on each other!

Cory Is In Real Trouble

One thing that won't change if Cameron or Jared stays in the game this week is that Cory has a massive target on his back. Nearly everyone is talking about how the showmance duo needs to be split up, and it doesn't seem like anyone is talking about taking America out.

If Jared ends up staying, I think Cory will need to fight for his life on the block, but I'd also say he has a good chance of going up unless America wins HOH or possibly Cameron. I'm not one hundred percent sure about Cameron even, considering his surprising nominations that ended his in-house feud with Izzy Fields during his last Head of Household. One thing I'm curious about is if Cory can compete for HOH following this off week or if there has to be another one before he can compete again. I'm sure for his sake, he's hoping so.

Big Brother airs on Thursday, September 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Check out the live feeds right now with Paramount+ or the ad-supported live feeds over on Pluto TV. As fun as this twist has been and beneficial to shifting up the game, I'm looking forward to seeing the game actually move forward soon.