Big Brother's Tyler Crispen Blindsided Fans With Two Major Life Updates, And I'm So Happy For Him

Tyler Crispen remains one of the most popular former Big Brother houseguests, especially after the past few eventful years. From calling off his engagement to former Houseguest Angela Rummans to a surprise romance with another BB Houseguest while starring on The Challenge, he truly follows the CBS reality show's tagline of "expect the unexpected." Now he's blindsided us all again with two major life updates, and I am so happy for him.

Tyler is the latest Houseguest to drop big personal reveals on Instagram, coming on the heels of Derek Frazier's weight loss progress and Makensy Manbeck's surprising new relationship. Those were great updates, but I have to say, the former America's Favorite blew both out of the water with a one-two punch of shocking reveals.

Tyler Crispen Is Engaged...And A Dad!

Tyler was on Instagram recently and shared a photo of a newborn baby, and surprise, it's his! Carter Rae Crispin was born on January 12th, and is about the cutest future Big Brother Houseguest on Instagram right now. Take a look at the photos below, as well as a preview of his other big surprise:

A post shared by Tyler Crispen (@tylercrispen2)

Yep, Tyler Crispen is engaged to the mother of his child, and she's not anyone we can watch on a reality show with a Paramount+ subscription. The alum asked in his caption if anyone had ever seen a "harder launch" of news, and I think I can speak for many when I say I haven't seen anything quite so shocking. I don't think I've been this shocked by Big Brother news since hearing Chelsie Baham's true feelings on Season 26's twist.

As one would expect, plenty of Big Brother Houseguests were shocked about the reveal, and they were in the comments sharing congratulatory messages with the happy couple. Here are just a few of the notable alumni who shared their well wishes to Tyler as he makes the transition into fatherhood:

Omg congratulations! She’s absolutely perfect. Wishing you and your new family a lifetime of love and happiness. 💖✨ - Leah Peters

Congrats brotha! Best thing in the world! - Derrick Levasseur

Omg what!! Congrats!!! 😍😍😍😍 - JC Mounduix

BOOM!! Congratulations Tyler!! The happiness you DESERVE!! - Tommy Bracco

CONGRATS!!! Mud water hitting different 🔥🔥 - Derek Xiao

BEST LAUNCH TO EVER EXIST!!!! So happy for you two, Carter will be so loved💖 - Makensy Manbeck

It may shock Big Brother viewers, who might still not be over his breakup with Angela Rummans just a couple of years ago. That said, people move on, and as Angela moved on a while back, it's good to see that he has always found his person. Now that this hard launch is out of the way, we'll learn more about this mystery woman and their new life together as parents.

Big Brother is expected to return for Season 27 later this summer. I'm already counting down the days even though we don't have a release date, and I'm crossing my fingers that we'll see Tyler appear in an episode to update the world on his life.