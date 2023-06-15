Big Brother's Julie Chen Moonves Dropped A Photo And Emojis Promoting Season 25, But What Do They Mean?

Big Brother Season 25 is coming later this summer, and while we know some details about the upcoming CBS reality series, we're still in the dark about a lot of others. People associated with the show have been dropping cryptic clues in a possible attempt to reveal more, and just after we saw a tease from some former legends of the game, Julie Chen Moonves is dropping another one of her iconic teases. As usual, it's hard to decipher, so many are asking, what does this mean?

Before we get into all the possibilities and start scouring past seasons of Big Brother with our Paramount+ subscription for clues, take a look at the post. The Chenbot, as she's now lovingly called, posted a tweet of the door of the BB house and a string of emojis:

☀️🚪🅱️🐢🕹️💎🏡😎👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/fi7PnhPQCnJune 13, 2023 See more

If you're confused about what all of that means, you're not alone. I have no clue what the Big Brother host is trying to say above, but here are some of my best guesses as to what this post could mean in regard to Season 25.

Her Post Could Be About Season 25's Theme

It's possible that the emojis are meant to signal the theme of Big Brother Season 25 is. CinemaBlend had previously speculated that the theme was tied to a fairy tale, but given this season will honor previous seasons, I'm less sure of that now.

Perhaps each emoji is representative of an iconic past theme, though I struggle to remember the relevance a turtle would have. Maybe the giant square "B" could mean the return of the "Battle of the block," and the diamond could bring back the diamond Power of Veto? It would be a truly bonkers season with both of those things in play, but I'm not against seeing it.

Julie Chen May Be Hinting At The Types Of Houseguests Playing The Game

The start of the season is still a ways off, but it's possible that CBS is rounding home on some of the Houseguests that will be a part of Season 25. If that's the case, I could see Julie Chen Moonves dropping hints about the types of Houseguests that could be in the season, such as a video game Twitch streamer, a jeweler, and an architect. (Alternate idea: one housemate has the name Joy Stick.)

Granted, while the show might be in the final stages of casting, I can't imagine any decisions would be finalized until the cast is in sequester. I also would doubt that the cast would enter sequester with still over a month to go before Big Brother's Season 25 premiere. So, while it's possible this is a hint about incoming Houseguests, I'm less sure this is what she is trying to tease.

These Teases May Mean Nothing, And The Host Is Simply Trying To Throw Fans Off

There is a possibility that these emojis mean absolutely nothing and Julie Chen Moonves is just trolling Big Brother fans. Two years ago, the show account teased duos and got me thinking it was a twist related to the season, and it turned out to be...a big pair of nothings. Moonves may be loyal to hosting the series until she can barely speak, but maybe she's taking a page from the show's playbook by trolling a bit to get the fans riled up. Perhaps as we get closer to this season, we'll figure out what all this means. Or, we'll confirm it was all jokes and feel silly for falling for it all yet again.

Big Brother premieres on CBS on Wednesday, August 2nd. Be ready for a season full of fun, drama, probably a little controversy, and what could be the best celebration of the show's history yet.