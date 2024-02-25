Billie Eilish Totally Signed Melissa McCarthy’s Forehead At The SAG Awards, And The Internet Has Funny Thoughts
An unlikely duo I didn't know we needed!
The 2024 SAG Awards were truly an occasion for celebrating both for those in attendance and those streaming with a Netflix subscription. The event was populated with stars, with several fun match-ups for presenters, seeing as how pop culture reunions are a staple of the SAG Awards. Both the Breaking Bad ensemble and the cast of The Devil Wears Prada reunited for the occasion, while one unexpectedly fun exchange happened between Billie Eilish and Melissa McCarthy, whose great bit really got audiences laughing when the “Bad Guy” singer signed the Bridesmaids star's forehead. Of course, the internet had the best responses.
When Eilish and McCarthy took the stage to present Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, it became quickly apparent that hilarity would ensue. The Mike and Molly alum expressed her love for the pop star, and asked Eilish to sign her forehead. The “Ocean Eyes” artist rather quickly obliged and signed McCarthy’s forehead with a Sharpie. She could barely keep it together while doing so, and giggled the entire time, as seen in the viral clip from Netflix below:
Here's Billie Eilish signing Melissa McCarthy's forehead at the #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/yeDZpga8cIFebruary 25, 2024
The crowd of actors was laughing at the ridiculous bit the whole time, especially considering how long it took Billie Eilish to finish signing McCarthy’s forehead. One fan thought the it was hilarious, expressing their delight on X, saying:
This was a sentiment shared by many, with some also expressing confusion, albeit the happiest version possible, over the goofy situation. A X user said:
Another X user tipped their cap off of whoever paired these two superstars together, as they had electric on stage chemistry that kept audiences laughing. They said:
Another fan agreed that pairing these two together was an unexpected delight, and made many want more from this duo. They said on X:
Billie Eilish fans also felt it was a treat to see the Grammy winner’s signature on full display, with some thinking about how they could get the singer’s signature on their own bodies. One superfan posted on X:
McCarthy has yet to post a close-up picture of her temporary ink, but I’m not sure anyone making such signage permanent is a good thing. Still, I’m loving this enthusiasm.
The SAG Awards is one of the last lead-up ceremonies before the Oscars, and many 2024 Oscar nominees were present at the SAG Awards. It’s safe to say a lot of the stars are probably tired from their long awards campaigns, but McCarthy and Eilish were still able to brighten up the ceremony, and everyone seemed to love their chemistry. I’m sure that Sharpie was probably not the easiest to remove from McCarthy’s forehead, and the comedic actress certainly made a sacrifice for the joke to land. When it comes to Melissa McCarthy, though, I wouldn’t expect anything else than full commitment to a bit.
This moment between Billie Eilish and Melissa McCarthy was one of many great presentations at this weekend’s SAG Awards. If you missed the broadcast, you can revisit all the glitz and glamor as the full ceremony is streaming now. You can also see McCarthy being hilarious in many of her movie roles, which are also streaming on various platforms. Fans of Eilish can also check out the singer’s acting debut in Swarm, which is currently available for Amazon Prime subscribers.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Megan Behnke
By Riley Utley