As Billy Ray Cyrus Breaks Silence After Son Trace Expresses Concern For His Health, An Insider Drops Claims About Miley Cyrus' Feelings On The Family Drama

Over the years, the Cyrus family has made headlines for a number of reasons, and more recently, it’s the brood’s patriarch and one of his children who have made the news. 35-year-old Trace Cyrus recently penned an open letter to adopted father Billy Ray Cyrus, in which he expressed concern for the veteran country music singer’s health and well being. Now, the 63-year-old performer has broken his silence since his son’s letter was made public and, all the while, a source dropped claims about Miley Cyrus’ feelings on the family dram

How Did Billy Ray Cyrus Speak Out Following The Release Of Trace’s Letter?

Trace Cyrus shared his message on Instagram and, in it, he reflected on being adopted by Billy Ray after the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer married his mom, Leticia “Tish” Cyrus, in 1993. While the younger Cyrus said he was once "obsessed" with his adopted dad, he stated that he can “barely recognize” his pop now. Trace also said, “you’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it.” Notably, Trace’s comments came shortly after Billy Ray was chastised for performing at the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

For his part, Billy Ray Cyrus recently took to YouTube to share a snippet from the music video of his 2009 single, “Somebody Said a Prayer.” Trace appears in that very video, though Billy Ray didn’t directly address his son anywhere in the post. Instead, the “Back to Tennessee” performer penned another message, which seemed to reference the recent wildfires in Los Angeles:

Sunday callin. Giving thanks for the California Rain . Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing ❤️‍🩹 for us all. ‘The past does not equal the future.’ Amen 🙏🏼

This marks yet another instance in which Billy Ray Cyrus has been at the center of a family-oriented conflict. Just last year, reports swirled around Cyrus after his divorce from Firerose was announced. With this latest batch of drama now playing out, some may wonder how 32-year-old Miley feels about all of it.

What Did An Insider Say About Miley Cyrus’ Thoughts On The Drama Between Her Relatives?

As of this writing, the acclaimed “Flowers” singer hasn’t weighed in on the situation involving her father and older brother and, if a source is to be believed, she may not do so at all. The unnamed person alleged to People that the former Hannah Montana star’s approach to the familial situation is based on her past experiences with such conflicts. They also provided an update on how the songstress is doing right now:

Miley used to feel overwhelmed by the family drama. She worked hard to remove herself. She's not about to get involved again. She's in a great place now. She's thriving and looking out for herself.

It’s been reported for a few years now that Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus’ relationship is strained. Their bond was allegedly exacerbated by Billy Ray and Tish’s divorce in 2023, and the rockstar’s subsequent split from Firerose apparently didn’t help matters either. Miley has rarely spoken publicly about her father in recent years, though she did get emotional when talking about fame and how it’s affected her and her dad differently.

What lies ahead for the Cyrus family amid these different reports remains to be seen. It’s likely that the clan’s fans hope that they ultimately manage to find some sort of common ground.