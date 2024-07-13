Miley Cyrus’ Relationship With Dad Billy Ray Is Reportedly Strained, But It Goes Back Further Than His Divorce From Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus’ divorce from Firerose has reignited the discourse surrounding the state of the Cyrus family’s relationships with each other. Specifically, folks are wondering how Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus are doing, and reportedly, their relationship is strained. However, apparently, that tension goes back further than this divorce that happened seven months after the country singer and his former wife tied the knot.

Reportedly, Billy Ray and Miley’s relationship is still not doing well after his split from Firerose. The two were married for seven months before they separated, and OK Magazine claimed this was an “all-time low” for the country singer.

Apparently, the “Flowers” singer hasn’t gotten along with her father since he and Tish Cyrus got divorced in 2022 after 28 years of marriage. Miley is reportedly incredibly protective of her mother, and an anonymous source claimed that she’s called her dad “a narcissist.” The source went on to say:

It's going to take a lot for her to forgive him, because he caused so much pain.

Things have now reportedly gotten worse between the two following the news that Billy Ray and Firerose were getting a divorce. The two got married in October 2023, and the 62-year-old filed for divorce from the 37-year-old in late May, OK reported. Per court documents, the singer cited “inappropriate marital conduct” as his reason for splitting up, and he was trying to get an “annulment on the grounds of fraud.”

The two met on the set of Hannah Montana over ten years ago, however, their romantic relationship began after Billy Ray and Tish got divorced two years ago.

Over the last few years, there have been many reports about the tension between the Cyrus family. When Tish got married to Dominic Purcell, Noah and Braison Cyrus were reportedly not there and there were rumors that there was bad blood, however, other reports suggested otherwise.

When it comes to Miley and Billy Ray’s relationship specifically, she’s been open about how fame has impacted her dad differently than her. And speculation about their rift really picked up when the pop singer didn’t name him during her Grammy acceptance speech.

Overall, things remain blurry when it comes to the two. Following the announcement of his divorce from Firerose, Billy Ray penned a sweet tribute to his daughter. Meanwhile, when Miley Cyrus’ interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman aired on the 2024 TV schedule (you can watch it with a Netflix subscription ), she talked about her dad, saying:

He has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature and he always did, even when he was super famous. I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map. And there’s a map of what to do and what not to do, and he’s guided me on both.

She also noted that she “inherited” his “perspective on reality.” The “Wrecking Ball” singer also said in that interview that it was Tish who “raised” her, and she specifically noted that “my mom is my hero.”

So, overall, the state of Miley and Billy Ray’s relationship seems strained, however, we have not gotten explicit confirmation that that’s the case from either of them. As this situation develops, and if these two say anything about each other, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.