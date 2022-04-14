Hulu's The Kardashians Is Out, And Of Course, The Internet Has Some Thoughts

Last year, Keeping Up with the Kardashians finally bid adieu after 20 seasons on E!, but it wasn’t exactly the end of an era like it was marketed as. The famous family took their business elsewhere when they inked a multi-year deal with Disney/Hulu for their new show, The Kardashians. The premiere episode is officially out now on the streaming service. Not so surprisingly, the Internet has some thoughts on what they’ve seen so far.

The internet's gonna internet, and right out of the gate, viewers were seemingly divided on the format of The Kardashians. One Twitter fan commended the Hulu series for feeling “fresh” and “more watchable” than KUWTK, thanks to the new tactic of the family breaking the fourth wall outside of confessionals. On the opposite end of the spectrum, though, some were displeased that the overall content hasn’t changed as much. As a different Twitter user put it,

Not all this anticipation for it to be the same boring ass show.. just on Disney + with flying drone cameras…#TheKardashians

We knew from the early trailer preview of the reality show that the Kardashian-Jenners were following a similar formula to their past work, but we didn’t know it would mimic how KUWTK kick-started, too – with talk of Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape. Her 6-year-old son Saint randomly showed her a game on his tablet's Roblox that implied info about some unreleased footage from the incident. But one notable post on Twitter sees the major reaction on the show as monumental:

Kim Kardashian telling Roblox, a 23 billion dollar company, she has all the time, money, and resources to burn them to the fuc*ing ground may end up being the greatest feminist quote of the century 😭 #TheKardashiansApril 14, 2022 See more

In actuality, Kim Kardashian seemed to be threatening the source behind the supposed unreleased footage, not Roblox itself. This isn't the first time Kim's taken flack in a business-related context though, as recent comments about getting her "ass up" to work went viral online before the show's release, leading Kardashian to clarify her thoughts on women who work.

Another major storyline in the Hulu show’s premiere entailed Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson working on their troubled relationship, with admissions that they had been in individual and couples therapy. To be fair, the scenes between them were clearly filmed prior to his latest cheating/paternity scandal coming to light. Nevertheless, fans were outraged by the reconciliation and Thompson’s appearance on the show. One such Twitter commentator reacted:

The way Tristan went to therapy with Khloé to then still cheat on her THE AUDACITY #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/A7LyosHi0CApril 14, 2022 See more

On the bright side, fans saw Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker coming out as an official couple. Apparently, her ex Scott Disick’s reported beef with the romance was true after all, and her family expressed disappointment as well that she was truly moving on from Disick. Kourtney had support from the Internet in the matter, however. Another Twitter user said,

Kourtney was/is in therapy for years to work through her trauma. Took time for herself after a breakup. Established boundaries with Scott. She’s not required to stay the same person so he can be happy. She’s smiling & seemingly in a great place. Good for her!

Comments about Kendall Jenner also harkened back to her KUWTK days. She and her sister Kylie are the only Jenners technically part of The Kardashians – given how Caitlyn Jenner was supposedly left out of the deal. Kendall’s lack of presence (and storylines) on KUWTK were oft remarked on, so her turning up in the Hulu premiere induced some jokes of their own. One spectator brought a little Wendy Williams to the table to express her thoughts...

Kendall said “I’ll be here all season, don’t you worry.” As if we were worried. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/JBo3R6nuRjApril 14, 2022 See more

Kendall Jenner isn’t the bread and butter of the family’s drama, to be sure. But with The Kardashians promising to pivot toward more business matters in the episodes to come, perhaps the jokes at her expense aren’t entirely warranted. Time will tell.

Keep up with The Kardashians and their new problems releasing every Thursday with a Hulu subscription. That is, unless the stars haven’t already spoiled their narratives on social media beforehand.