Blake Shelton Found Gwen Stefani Sobbing On The Voice Finale Set, But It Was For A Sweet Reason

Fans of The Voice were treated to yet another exciting finale this week, when Season 22 came to a close with a big upset in the competition that led to retiring coach Blake Shelton once again leading one of his singers to victory. He was able to celebrate his penultimate season success, but also had a surprise when he found his wife, Gwen Stefani, sobbing on set. Luckily, it was for a pretty sweet reason.

Why Did Blake Shelton Say Gwen Stefani Was Crying After The Voice Season 22 Finale?

As you can likely imagine, it’s been a rather emotional time for those involved with the NBC singing competition, as the dawn of Season 22 saw Shelton, the last original coach, declare his intention to leave his post at the end of the next season, which will start in the spring of 2023. Host Carson Daly already revealed that he’s “bummed” about the decision, saying bluntly, “I hate it,” when asked about his buddy leaving the series. But, it turns out that the wife of the winningest The Voice coach had an even stronger reaction at the finale taping, as the “Hillbilly Bone” singer told Entertainment Tonight :

I walked over to Gwen's chair after the cameras went off and she's over there literally sobbing. She was like, 'This is our last time that we're going to do this together.'

Awwww! Poor Gwen, you guys! She is, in fact, correct, as while her hubby of over a year will be back for the 23rd season of the popular talent contest, Stefani will not. Though she fully understands and supports his need to move on and have more time (while being sorry for fans that Shelton won’t be around ), they are both busy people with careers that can take them all over the world or just lead to each of them working extremely long hours. Doing The Voice allows them more time to be together, so it makes a lot of sense that “The Sweet Escape” songstress would be feeling some mighty big feelings by the end of this season. He continued:

It will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life. I was so wrapped up in this that I didn't even think about that, and now you're trying to make me emotional!

Until he found his “Nobody But You” collaborator sobbing in her chair, he’d been caught up enough in the events of the finale to not think too much about what that taping would mean for both of them. Obviously, without the show, they might not have met and spent enough time with each other to even begin dating, and seeing as how Stefani’s said she thought her life was over before meeting her “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” partner, I think we can all get why filming the finale impacted her the way it did.