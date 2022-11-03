Gwen Stefani Thought Her 'Life Was Over' Before Meeting Blake Shelton On The Voice

The formerly mulleted country singer Blake Shelton certainly doesn’t seem like an obvious match for the glamorous pop and ska rocker Gwen Stefani, and maybe that’s what has endeared people to this adorable couple, who celebrated their first anniversary this summer. If not the odd-couple factor, it could be the way the successful Voice coaches are so damn smitten with one another, as viewers have gotten to see them share some sweet moments so far during Season 22 of the NBC singing competition. Stefani recently opened up about her husband, revealing that before he came along, she thought her “life was over.”

Soon after Gwen Stefani first joined The Voice as a coach in 2014, she filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale following 13 years of marriage, amid rumors that he'd had an affair. Stefani said on the November 2 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that Blake Shelton coming into her life was a gift from above. She told the host:

God put us together. It was one of those situations where I didn't see it coming. I was like, 'I'm gonna wake up every day, I'm gonna have a coffee, I'm gonna take care of my kids and then I'm gonna go to bed.' Like I'm never gonna kiss anyone. I thought my life was over and then Blake Shelton's like, 'Hey. I'm Blake Shelton.’

The “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer, who has been on The Voice’s coaching panel all of its 22 seasons so far, was going through a divorce of his own at the time, with his marriage to Miranda Lambert ending after four years. It sounds like Gwen Stefani was making peace with the idea that romance might not be a part of her life anymore, until she heard that deep country twang . As unlikely as they may seem together, however, the “Hey Baby” singer says she and Blake Shelton are more alike than you might think, telling Drew Barrymore:

Finding a best friend, someone that is on the same plane when it comes to morals, or just the way you look at life, that's the dream. We think the same about things, yet we're so different. Like, he's watching football and doing his stuff that he does, and I'm putting makeup on. We're so different, yet we're so the same on so many levels.

One thing that they obviously have in common is their sense of mutual admiration. Even as they’ve battled it out on The Voice this season and had Carson Daly testing their union , it’s been a joy to watch the ways they gravitate toward each other, with Gwen Stefani even admitting to fellow coach Camila Cabello that she’s “obsessed with him.”