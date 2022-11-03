Gwen Stefani Thought Her 'Life Was Over' Before Meeting Blake Shelton On The Voice
The singer continues to gush over her country star husband.
The formerly mulleted country singer Blake Shelton certainly doesn’t seem like an obvious match for the glamorous pop and ska rocker Gwen Stefani, and maybe that’s what has endeared people to this adorable couple, who celebrated their first anniversary this summer. If not the odd-couple factor, it could be the way the successful Voice coaches are so damn smitten with one another, as viewers have gotten to see them share some sweet moments so far during Season 22 of the NBC singing competition. Stefani recently opened up about her husband, revealing that before he came along, she thought her “life was over.”
Soon after Gwen Stefani first joined The Voice as a coach in 2014, she filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale following 13 years of marriage, amid rumors that he'd had an affair. Stefani said on the November 2 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that Blake Shelton coming into her life was a gift from above. She told the host:
The “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer, who has been on The Voice’s coaching panel all of its 22 seasons so far, was going through a divorce of his own at the time, with his marriage to Miranda Lambert ending after four years. It sounds like Gwen Stefani was making peace with the idea that romance might not be a part of her life anymore, until she heard that deep country twang. As unlikely as they may seem together, however, the “Hey Baby” singer says she and Blake Shelton are more alike than you might think, telling Drew Barrymore:
One thing that they obviously have in common is their sense of mutual admiration. Even as they’ve battled it out on The Voice this season and had Carson Daly testing their union, it’s been a joy to watch the ways they gravitate toward each other, with Gwen Stefani even admitting to fellow coach Camila Cabello that she’s “obsessed with him.”
The love fest hasn’t kept the coaches from fulfilling their duties, however, as all four of the coaches have built up some impressive teams heading into the live shows. In fact, with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani boasting frontrunners Bodie and Kique, respectively, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the happily married couple going head-to-head in the season finale. The Voice will hold its final round of Knockouts on Monday, November 7, at 8 p.m. ET. on NBC. Check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what other shows are premiering soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.