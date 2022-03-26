Blake Shelton Nods At Losing His Own Brother In Tribute Statement After Teens Are Killed In Car Crash In His Hometown

The Voice’s Blake Shelton may come off as an ornery curmudgeon on television but, in reality, the country music star is a gentleman with a huge heart. So it’s no surprise that he addressed a tragic car accident that resulted in the deaths of several high school students in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. While the hometown connection between the TV star and teens was emotional enough, it was the star's nod to his older brother that truly struck a chord in his touching tribute statement.

According to People, the accident occurred on March 22, when a small car, carrying six teenage girls, was struck by a tractor-trailer. At the time of the incident, the group was reportedly heading to lunch amid the school day. Upon hearing the news, Blake Shelton eulogized the youths though a statement sent to the news outlet. And in his acknowledgment of their passing, Shelton couldn’t help but draw parallels between their accident and his late brother Richie’s:

In the wake of yesterday's unthinkable crash in our small town of Tishomingo, we as a community have all been in shock and broken-hearted. I personally know the devastation of suddenly losing a loved one in a car accident. But our community is strong and has come together to support and wrap our arms around the families and friends that are hurting the most. There's no question it will take a long time to heal from this tragedy. Keep the prayers coming.

It was in 1990 that the singer and his family received the tragic news that 24-year-old Richie Shelton had lost his life in a tragic car accident. The Voice coach was 14 years old at the time of his older brother's death. The entertainer had grown up idolizing his older sibling, and the two shared a keen love for music. The family tragedy left a major impression on the country music superstar, even leading him and his ex-wife, country vocalist Miranda Lambert, to co-write the award-winning song “Over You.”

These comments are a true testament to the sheer kindness Blake Shelton possesses. As he mentioned, the Tishomingo community is sure to be reeling from the tragic turn of events, so it's good to see that he's empathizing with the situation and looking to uplift his hometown amid this difficult time.

Blake Shelton has shown his softer side on rare occasions. Shelton was weirdly nice to fellow coach Ariana Grande during Season 21’s Knockout rounds, which he attributed to his marriage to Gwen Stefani. (Getting married to the pop star was the main highlight of the country music veteran’s 2021 among other moments.) Recently, the “Happy Anywhere” singer acknowledged that the end of his career is coming. He apparently wants to stop making music when he’s ready rather than being dragged out or becoming the new Nickelback. Whenever he does choose to hang it up, he'll likely use his spare time to be with family and friends, as he clearly understands just how precious time with loved ones is.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts to the families of those affected by the accident in Tishomingo and to the town as a whole.