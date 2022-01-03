Looks Like Blake Shelton Actually Had A Great 2021 As He Looks Back At Relationship With Gwen Stefani And More

Blake Shelton was living his best life all 2021. He won Season 20 of The Voice before officially tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend (and fellow coach) Gwen Stefani. Along with his television success and a new marriage, the country superstar continued to maintain his status as one of the genre’s top stars by releasing a new album. Despite being the reality competition show's resident curmudgeon, Shelton had a lot to be gleeful about from the past year. So the TV coach wanted to reflect on his stellar year in the best way possible – with a highlight reel.

Blake Shelton took to Instagram to cap off his spectacular 2021, and it's understandable why he wanted to highlight all of his successes – personal, professional and all in-between. And as a fan, it's honestly hard to deny that last year was another outstanding one for him on so many levels. To see how Shelton’s 2021 panned out, check out his video below:

Of course, these highlights wouldn’t have been complete without the singer acknowledging his marriage to Gwen Stefani and, with such a major accomplishment, you know he had to make not of it twice. Meanwhile, despite his comically hostile relationships with his fellow coaches, they were sweetly sprinkled in the video, showing that there’s plenty of love there. With his persona and work ethic, it's not hard to see why the entertainer was able to expand his brand this past year. Now, he appears pumped to see what 2022 has to offer him.

One would imagine that for the country superstar, finally marrying his partner was his biggest 2021 moment. Their nuptials with Stefani did include some minor drama, as many friends – famous and not-so-famous – took offense to not being invited. Blake Shelton and his new wife were going for a smaller ceremony, though, considering COVID. However, he seemed to take some joy in not inviting former Voice frenemy Adam Levine after the Maroon 5 singer trash-talked the event.

The Voice coach has since admitted that marrying the No Doubt frontwoman has made him soft. Fans even witnessed their lovefest for each other’s Christmas albums. He was weirdly nice to new coach Ariana Grande, compared to previous series star Nick Jonas. And ahead of the wedding, the country singer even revealed his hilariously cringey reaction to Gwen Stefani accepting his proposal. That doesn’t mean Shelton hasn’t slipped up a time or two since becoming a newlywed.

We're only a few days into the new year, so there’s no telling what 2022 has in store for the Voice coach (or any of us for that matter). Hopefully, one of Blake Shelton's goals is to stay with the NBC competition and create some more sweet Gwake moments. Unfortunately, viewers will likely have to wait for news on the former.

The Voice Season 22 won’t return until this fall. Until it's back on the air, though, you can rewatch all the seasons on Hulu and Peacock.