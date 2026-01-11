Blake Shelton Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumors Swirling Around Him And Gwen Stefani

Given that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are a famous celebrity couple, it’s not uncommon for them to be at the center of public discussion. That chatter hasn’t been so positive as of late, though, as it’s been alleged that the ex-Voice coaches are looking to go their separate ways. None of the divorce rumors had been confirmed nor denied by either Stefani (56) and Shelton (49), though the latter is now opening up about the speculation. As is customary with Shelton, he didn’t hold back his thoughts on the matter either.

Shelton hosted Country Countdown USA this past Saturday, during which the topic of the divorce rumors came up. It seems the “Every Time I Hear That Song” performer was perfectly aware of the recent chatter surrounding him and his spouse. Shelton laid out (via People) just how he came across the speculation and, by the sounds of it, his awareness of the buzz all start with some posts he saw on the internet:

I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up.’ ‘They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’ And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store … ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’

What the American Music Award winner seems to be referring to is the back-and-forth nature of the rumor mill. At any given time, insiders can be making claims on opposite ends of the spectrum. To that point, Shelton went on to say that shortly after seeing that initial report about him and Stefani being “back together again,” he saw yet another story that indicated that he and his wife were once again on the rocks:

And another week goes by and we’re not seen at the grocery store … ‘They’re divorcing.’ I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, ‘That looks so real.’ But I know I don’t even own that shirt or, ‘Whose car is that?’

Blake Shelton didn’t explicitly say that he and Gwen Stefani weren’t heading for divorce, but his indignation over the flurry of rumors would seemingly suggest there’s no validity to the chatter. He also said during his recent hosting gig that he could no longer “believe anything anymore that I see on the internet.”

Stefani and Shelton’s relationship, which began in 2015 and culminated in the two getting married in 2021, has been under scrutiny for months now. Despite that, there have been pieces of evidence to suggest a lack of validity to the claims. This past November, for example, Stefani shared a sweet Thanksgiving selfie with her hubby. She also seemed to squash the rumors in December when she showed up to the Oh. What. Fun. premiere sporting a diamond wedding band Shelton gave her. The pair also rang in the New Year with a kiss that was shown on Stefani’s Instagram story.

That collection of aforementioned points paired with Blake Shelton’s recent comments seem to pour cold water on the notion of him getting a divorce from Gwen Stefani. At this point, I honestly wouldn’t expect Shelton to address the matter publicly again or at least not anytime soon.