Shots Fired! The Voice’s Carson Daly Humorously Threw Shade At Blake Shelton’s Sexiest Man Alive Title

Blake Shelton may no longer be on The Voice, but the trolling amongst his co-stars has never stopped. The country crooner’s final chair turn came back in 2023, but even after two years, we're still getting gems aimed right at the country singer. The Voice coaches are known for getting under each other’s skins, but I did not see Gwen Stefani taking some side shrapnel when Daly took it upon himself to humorously throw shade Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive title.

Ahead of The Voice Season 29’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, the cast gathered at a The Voice Karaoke Night in New York City. While there, Carson Daly had reminded fans that three former coaches have been crowned Sexiest Man Alive, including Shelton, who took the title in 2017. To this day, Daly joked with People he’s still unclear how that even happened:

Not sure how that happened. Gwen [Stefani] must've been the only one voting that year.

To be fair, Shelton’s Sexiest Man Alive title definitely shocked a lot of people, not just Daly, but it came at a pretty fitting time in his life. The Voice was at its peak, and Shelton would go on to win his sixth season just a month after his new title was announced. Plus, he was doing well on the country charts. Even so, Daly still doesn’t understand why he was given the title, and he had my smiling with that sly Stefani crack.

(Image credit: Tyler Golden/NBC)

I would love to know what Shelton’s response would be to this accusation, because he has trolling down to a science at this point. All joking aside, it is nice to know that everyone on The Voice gets along well enough to kid like this. t just shows how close everyone who has been on the show is. It's also nice to know that joking and trolling extends outside the competition series, such as when Kelly Clarkson even hilariously shaded Shelton during an impromptu vow renewal at one of her concerts.

As noted above, Daly is not the first person to troll Shelton, and he won’t be the last. When his new title was announced, Miley Cyrus also couldn't resist a Sexiest Man Alive dig in a video, saying no one knows sexy better than her, while Shelton was sitting next to her and drinking with his pinky out. We may be far off from 2017 at this point, but the title never dies, and neither do the jokes.

It’s unknown if Blake Shelton will ever return to The Voice, but if he does, I think we already know what the tone will be. At the very least, we can probably look forward to many more hilarious moments between the coaches and Daly, whether during The Voice or not.