Why Blue Bloods Is Bringing Back A Familiar Face From Danny’s Past To Start The Final Season

We've been waiting a long time for CBS favorites to return following the strikes, and it's finally almost time. With Blue Bloods heading into its final season, the series is bound to bring in some familiar faces or reference old storylines. Since Season 14 premieres next month on the 2024 TV schedule, more information is starting to unfold about the procedural’s final episodes, including the fact that one of Danny’s old partners will be coming back.

CBS has released the synopsis for the Season 14 premiere of Blue Bloods, revealing that Malik Yoba will be returning as Darryl Reid. He was a former partner of Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan, and Yoba made his first and only appearance in Season 6’s “Flags of Our Fathers” when he was accused of planting evidence during a homicide case (the episode can be watched with a Paramount+ subscription). This time, Danny and Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez will be investigating a homicide connected to Darryl.

Having Danny’s former partner once again connected to a homicide case, and assuming it’s not in a good way, should bring some complications. However, it should be interesting to see that dynamic again, especially considering the circumstances. It is disappointing that both times Yoba has returned, his character has been involved in some bad cases. If he manages to return again before the end of the season, at least depending on how the premiere plays out, hopefully, it's on better terms. Maybe he could help out Danny for a change?

Meanwhile, Darryl Reid is the latest former partner of Danny’s to show up. Former series regular Jennifer Esposito returned as Jackie Curatola in the Season 13 finale. It marked her first appearance on the CBS drama since leaving ahead of Season 4. They had cut her from a few of Blue Bloods Season 2 episodes, and was soon written off during the following season. She returned in the Season 13 finale to help Danny and Baez with a case, and she was revealed to be the Suffolk County Police Chief.

Hopefully, Malik Yoba won’t be the only familiar face to return for Blue Bloods’ final season. Since there are going to be 18 episodes split across two parts airing this spring and fall, it should give the series enough time to properly wrap things up with the Reagan family and maybe even throw in a surprise or two. Personally, I'd love to see more familiar faces turning up, as both regulars and surprise guests.

The 14th and final season of Blue Bloods will premiere on Friday, February 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. While it will be sad to say goodbye to the long-running procedural, it seems like the show is already pulling out the big guns for the final season by bringing back old characters.