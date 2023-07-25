Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Shares TGIF Love For Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber's New Full House Project

Although we are in the year 2023, it seems more and more people have been going back in time to relive their childhoods, whether in the form of reboots/spinoffs or even podcasts. Casts from nostalgic hits have taken to the podcast game to do rewatches in order to reconnect with their co-stars and fans while also giving listeners some inside scoops on behind-the-scenes secrets, and another cast is about to hop on this trend. This is because Danielle Fishel, who currently co-hosts the Boy Meets World podcast, Pod Meets World with her co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle, is welcoming her former TGIF partners Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber to the podcasting world as they embark on a Full House re-watch project.

Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber have premiered the first episode of their new Full House rewatch podcast, appropriately titled How Rude, Tanneritos!, which comes from iHeartPodcasts. As they are the latest to step into this world, Danielle Fishel took to her Instagram stories to share her support for the two by resharing their commercial for both the podcast and Hyundai:

(Image credit: Danielle Fishel)

Like a lot of the Boy Meets World cast, Fishel has been keeping busy, but she is still keeping the show close, as Pod Meets World joined the iHeartPodcasts family last summer. Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber were even guests on separate episodes, so it makes sense that Fishel is giving her full support to their new show. She also shared a post for a pre-release interview the co-hosts gave, and it’s very sweet to see how supportive she is for her friends’ new venture, showing that no matter how long it’s been, that ABC TGIF bond will never be broken.

The trio has been friends for a long time, as Danielle Fishel guest starred on two episodes of Full House pre-Boy Meets World as Jennifer P., a girl in Stephanie’s class. There was hope that she would guest star on Fuller House, but it never happened. Since Sweetin and Barber were guests on Pod Meets World, and they appeared on it again in a bonus episode of the podcast to promote How Rude, Tanneritos!, it’s only fair that Fishel is a guest on their podcast. Also, given that they'll eventually get to Fishel’s episodes, even though they aren’t until Season 6, it only makes sense that she appears.

How Rude, Tanneritos! comes at an interesting time. Just days ago, Sweetin and Barber’s Full House co-star Dave Coulier launched his own Full House rewatch podcast, Full House Rewind, from PodCo. Whether they were made and thought of separately or if one was produced because of the other is unknown, but hopefully, there are no hard feelings between Sweetin, Barber, and Coulier. However, they are all set to reunite at '90s Con this fall, so hopefully it will be addressed there.

Something exciting about having two podcasts though is fans will be able to listen to one hosted by Joey and another by Stephanie and Kimmy to get different perspectives. Maybe they can even guest star on each other’s shows at some point if that isn’t already in the works.

The first episode of How Rude, Tanneritos! is available now through iHeart on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Make sure to listen now to hear Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber talk about their time on Full House as they prepare to rewatch the series from the start. Hopefully, Danielle Fishel will appear on an episode sooner than later so they can really bring the TGIF family full circle. Along with this podcast, you can relive the Full House days by streaming all eight seasons with a Max subscription.