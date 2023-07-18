See Full House’s John Stamos And Dave Coulier Reunite With A Fun Dance Video Ahead Of New Project

“Everywhere you look, everywhere you go, there’s something nostalgic…” Well, that’s not actually how the Full House theme song goes, but it’s true that many classic TV shows are seeing renewed interest. And the stars of said programs are finding fun and cool ways to capitalize on the love fans have for them. The ensemble cast of the aforementioned TGIF sitcom is no different, as they joined forces to delight fans in a myriad of ways. On that note, John Stamos and Dave Coulier reunited for a fun dance video ahead of a new project.

Dave Coulier spends a considerable amount of time meeting with fans and conventions alongside a number of his co-stars. Now, the comedian is set to connect with them in a different way. He’s launching Full House Rewind, a rewatch podcast centered around the classic family-centric comedy. He seems excited about this new venture, so much so that he recruited John Stamos to record a clip set to Mae Stephens’ “If We Ever Broke Up.” It’s appropriately funny, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below:

I certainly didn’t have a video like this on my bingo card today, but I’m not mad that I have it. The two actors seem like an unlikely pair of friends on the surface, and that was indeed the case when it came to their characters. While the Big Shot star’s Jesse Katsopolis and the Real Ghostbusters alum’s Joey Gladstone were polar opposites, they had great chemistry. And quite frankly, this feels like the kind of antic Joey and Jesse would’ve done on the show at some point. (Social media wouldn’t have factored in, of course, since it wasn’t established years ago, but I digress.)

To be honest, it’s honestly amazing that this rewatch podcast is only happening now. These types of webcasts have cropped up frequently during the past several years. Stars of hit series like The Sopranos, The Office, Smallville and Boy Meets World (another TGIF sitcom) have gotten in on the trend. Full House still has a strong following, and Dave Coulier has a lively personality himself. So all in all, this new endeavor seems like a no-brainer.

Fans will be excited to know that a plethora of guest stars have already been lined up for the show, too. Per Variety , in addition to John Stamos, series creator Jeff Franklin, Gia Mahan actress Marla Sokoloff and even Kim Possible icon Christy Carlson Romano are set to pop in. It’s easy to imagine some fun conversations coming out of the upcoming episodes.

Dave Coulier’s on-camera and behind-the-scenes shenanigans are well noted, and his recent social media video exemplifies that. He’s sure to bring some quirky (yet professional) energy to the recordings and drop some fun anecdotes – as he does from time to time. Coulier revealed he got to take home a great prop (the Mr. Woodchuck puppet) after the ‘80/’90s hit wrapped and admitted to once farting in one of the Olsen twins’ faces . I’m not sure if he’ll top that tale of flatulence, but I’m excited to see if he does.

Of course, one also has to wonder if he and John Stamos have another good dance video in them. It’d be cool to see them move their bodies to the sounds of Salt-N-Pepa, Daft Punk or Taylor Swift. That may have just been a one-time sort of activity used exclusively for promoting the podcast, but who knows? Maybe they’ll surprise us again.