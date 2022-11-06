Boy Meets World’s Rider Strong Says He Was Deeply Unhappy About Cory And Topanga's Sex Storyline: 'That Was Incredibly Irresponsible'
The actor believes they should have been more careful with this depiction.
You may be wondering what the cast of Boy Meets World is up to now. Well, series tars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle began their own rewatch podcast for the show. Pod Meets World began in June of 2022, and the show's premise is simple enough. The three cohosts watch episodes of their long-running 1990s sitcom while sharing memories from their time on set as well as never before heard behind-the-scenes anecdotes. The group gets quite candid about their experiences on the show and, during one particular episode, Strong got honest about why he thought Cory and Topanga's sex storyline was "incredibly irresponsible."
In a recent episode of the podcast, Rider Strong, famous for playing series bad boy Shawn Hunter, recalled a particular installment that made him feel very uncomfortable and upset with the adults on set. The episode in question is the 22nd of season 5, titled "Prom-ises, Prom-ises." The episode is one of three that Disney banned from airing in syndication based on content. The story centers around whether Danielle Fishel's character, Topanga, and star Ben Savage's character Cory will have sex for the first time. Strong revealed his displeasure with the show stemmed mainly from its unwillingness to discuss safe sex. The Boy Meets World alum said:
The star went on to say that he was so upset with the storyline that he voiced his concerns with the show's creator and executive producer, Michael Jacobs. The actor explained that after he made his case, the producer didn't give the type of response that he was hoping for. Rider Strong continued:
Danielle Fishel echoed her fellow cast member's memories of discomfort. Though she couldn't remember a specific incident, she did recall feeling uncomfortable for "similar reasons." The Shawn Hunter actor went on to discuss how only a few short episodes later, during a note session, the creator's apparent hypocrisy further upset him:
Though the former cast members and podcast hosts have been open about the difficulties they faced working on the sitcom, it hasn't stopped them from praising the show for the subjects it did handle, nor prevented them from maintaining a relationship with the series and its creator. Will Friedle recently spoke about how "unbelievable" it Is the TGIF series still resonates with fans. Friedle, Fishel, and Rider Strong all returned for the sequel series Girl Meets World. Though the sequel show was canceled by Disney Channel after its third season, it was popular with viewers, and the actors seemed to have had a decent time reuniting with the former cast and crew.
While episodes like "Prom-ises, Prom-ises" were banned by Disney from re-airing on television in syndication, they have been restored in their proper order. It's possible that contemporary audiences are watching those installments and forming their own opinions about what was and wasn't handled sufficiently.
The banned episodes of Boy Meets world, along with the entire series and sequel spinoff, are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. For all your small-screen news and upcoming premieres, check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule to see what is coming soon.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.