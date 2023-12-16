Bravo Fans And Fellow Housewife React To Ramona Singer Crashing The RHONY Legacy Premiere Uninvited

Bravo viewers are cheering as the O.G. stars of The Real Housewives of New York City have finally reunited onscreen in a new season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. But a recent appearance from Ramona Singer, one of the series stars, left fans and some housewives scratching their heads.

Ramona Singer—who was an original RHONY cast member from 2008 to 2021 before the franchise was rebooted following the lackluster thirteenth season that ended in cancellation—is one of the six women featured in this season of UGT. She stars alongside Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Kristen Taekman and Kelly Killoren Bensimon. And while the rest of the cast celebrated the show's premiere together, Singer had allegedly been uninvited from the event...but showed up anyway.

Singer has found herself in hot water recently -- not a rare occasion for the reality star who has caused situations like a four-car pile-up -- after word hit that she allegedly made racist remarks while filming RHONY Season 13. So, many Bravo fans and one former Housewife were surprised that the Bravo-lebrity was welcomed at the event. Brandi Glanville, who herself has weathered more than a few scandals during her time as a Housewife, sarcastically addressed Singer's attendance on her Instagram Stories:

Oh good! So that means I’ll get an invite to our premiere party! Can’t wait!! @peacock @bravotv

Bravo fan @MicheleFallon7 took to Twitter to say she was "not shocked" at Ramona "crashing" the premiere:

I'm not shocked that Ramona did that.

One viewer, @lbts1984, questioned why Ramona's behavior was seemingly dealt with differently than other disgraced reality stars:

I find it interesting that other Bravo shows they have edited out the ppl who have done some pretty similar things and yet Ramona is still on??? Any reason y she wasnt asked to leave immediately and escorted out by security. Cause they cld care less. They like Ramona and views

Twitter user @agentkitten75 added:

How embarrassing for her.

However, others felt that Singer absolutely had a right to attend the premiere, given that she's a member of the Ultimate Girls Trip cast. As you might remember, the much-anticipated RHONY: Legacy series was canned in favor of a RHONY reboot which fans loved and a fifth season of the Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff. Fan @MonsterMash83 wrote:

Good for her. She’s good enough to film but not good enough to be invited to her own show.

Rumor had it that those racial allegations, which were reported in a Vanity Fair exposé, led to Singer's name being removed from the list of participants at BravoCon in Las Vegas this fall. She was also fired from her real estate job at Douglas Elliman as a result of the scandal.

Did the allegations also explain why Singer wasn't meant to attend the UGT: RHONY Legacy premiere, which took place on Tuesday, December 12 at New York's GH on the Park?

Not exactly, sources told Page Six that the invite list apparently left off Singer, because she was planning to be in Palm Beach, Florida at the time of the event. The reality star allegedly changed her plans last minute and subsequently "crashed" the soiree. One source said:

She wasn’t invited, came anyway, didn’t stay long.

She stayed long enough to pose on the step-and-repeat with her castmates, a video of which she posted on her Instagram grid.

Singer has denied previous racial allegations made against her but has not publicly commented on the most recent claims.

Using a Peacock subscription, you can see Ramona Singer and the rest of the RHONY Legacy stars in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, with the first three episodes hitting the 2023 TV schedule on Thursday, December 14, and new episodes dropping weekly thereafter.