‘My Life Was Threatened’: Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Was Harassed By A Man In A Coffee Shop Over LGBTQ+ Rights During A DC Visit
The Fellow Travelers star was threatened while in town to support The Human Rights Campaign.
Jonathan Bailey is one-half of the most-talked about gay couples on television—that would be as Tim Laughlin opposite Matt Bomer's Hawkins Fuller in the eight-part Paramount Plus series Fellow Travelers. But though Bailey & Co. have gotten great notice for the roles and the queer representation they offer, the actor relayed a harrowing story in which he experienced homophobic harassment while in Washington, D.C.
The seemingly perpetually busy actor—who is also part of the star-studded Wicked cast and will reprise the role of Regency-era heartthrob Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton Season 3—detailed the distressing encounter in a December profile in The Standard. Bailey told the outlet that he was in D.C. attending an annual event for the LGBTQ+ organization The Human Rights Campaign when the incident occurred:
The actor described how the room went silent after the man's tirade, which he escalated after Bailey retrieved his hat and placed it back on his head:
Though understandably shaken by the incident, Bailey praised the support of one of the cafe's customers, a woman named Angela, who recorded the encounter and dubbed the man's hate speech as "appalling."
Bailey continued to say that, though his "body believed" that his life was being threatened in that moment, he knows he has support and security, advantages that many queer people are without in the face of anti-LGBTQ+ hate and violence.
The English actor, who met President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the Human Rights Campaign gala the night prior, said that experiences like his weren't "just an American story" but an "international" one:
However, the terrifying encounter isn't stopping how proud Bailey is of portraying gay characters onscreen as an openly gay performer, telling the outlet:
You can currently catch Jonathan Bailey alongside Matt Bomer in Fellow Travelers, which dropped its finale on Friday, December 15 on Paramount Plus.
And in terms of those high-profile upcoming projects, the Wicked movie is one of the most-anticipated titles on the 2024 movie schedule, with Wicked: Part One scheduled to hit theaters on November 27, 2024. And Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton will be back making viewers swoon in Bridgerton Season 3 beginning May 16, 2024.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
