Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Had A Funny Exchange On Instagram Involving Brad Pitt

Britney Spears definitely has one of the most “interesting” social media presences, as the pop star uses Instagram to share a plethora of content, from cheeky bikini beach pics to shower videos . She also uses it as a space in which she can share personal thoughts on her life, career and society as a whole. Spears’ updates can be pretty delightful, and that’s definitely the case on the rare occasion that her husband, Sam Asghari , is involved. Just recently, the couple had a particularly funny exchange, which interestingly involved none other than Brad Pitt.

The 41-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a photo of Brad Pitt, one that’s certainly a blast from the past. In the classic snapshot, the A-lister sports long locks and a beard and appears to be at a premiere of some sort. So you may be wondering: Why did the Princess of Pop decide to share this classic image? Well, she was using it to best describe how one of her uncles looked when she was younger. This, on the whole, was meant to help illustrate how “beautiful” her relatives were years ago:

We all have our family issues but I do have a beautiful family !!! My mom and dad were a stunning couple when they were young … like shocking attractive !!! I’m sharing this picture because he looks so much like my uncle, it’s kind of creepy !!! My dad’s two brothers lived with us when I was growing up … when I was 2, the one that is identical to this picture helped potty train me

She then proceeded to discuss how during one instance of potty training, she cut herself due to a crack in her mini toilet. On the surface, this may seem like a random memory, but for the Grammy winner, it appears to be a warm one. Speaking of warmth, some folks in the comments seemed to be getting a little hot and bothered by the sight of a younger Brad Pitt. That is, except for Sam Asghari, though. The actor chimed in on the post with a funny comment:

Brad stop seducing my wife with your [luscious] long blonde hair 😂😂😂

This is a playful little jab on the Black Monday alum’s part and, to be honest, I think a number of guys would have a comment or two if their spouse was posting about another man. But again, this is all in good fun, and fans seem to be living for the message. It has over 3,500 likes and a plethora of replies.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari may rarely interact or appear on social media together yet, when they do, the result is usually a sweet sight to behold. For example, in February, Spears posted a loving Valentine’s Day tribute to her man, though she later deleted it. The songstress shared a particularly sweet video clip the following month that showed her smashing a cake in Asghari’s face for his birthday. Asghari, for his part, shared a rare post of him and Spears in May (which a psychologist claimed was a bad omen.)