Sam Asghari Shared A Rare Post With Wife Britney Spears, But A Psychologist Thinks It's A Bad Omen

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been under intense media scrutiny lately — even more than usual — after what appeared to be a restaurant storm-out and a reported failed intervention for the pop legend earlier this year. More recently fans seem to be focused only on the couple’s ring fingers , as each were photographed in past months without their wedding bands. It should make fans pretty happy, then, to see a rare photo of the two together pop up on the trainer-turned-actor’s Instagram page, right? Maybe not, as a psychologist is weighing in on the post, and she sees more sinister forces at play.

Sam Asghari, who married Britney Spears in a fairytale wedding last June, shared a post showing two short videos of the couple posing in front of beautiful scenery. The wind blows around the couple, as Spears gets in close to her husband, which you can see below:

With the couple just weeks away from celebrating their first anniversary, they appear happy as can be while hiking amid the picturesque backdrops. Psychologist Jo Hemmings, however, doesn’t think the pic signifies what Sam Asghari hopes it does. She thinks the couple is on the verge of a breakup, and the former dancer may be trying to boost his image in the public eye before that happens. She told The Sun :

This is all preparation for when he’ll step away. If they split he’ll convince himself — and attempt to convince others — that he did everything he could to help Britney. He’ll express regret, of course, but he won’t hold himself accountable in any way.

The psychologist cites the social media accounts of Britney Spears’ husband — where he posts images from photo shoots, workouts and movie sets, along with sharing motivational messages — as proof that he is “covering all his bases” by toggling between humble and braggadocious in the event of a split. Jo Hammings continued:

Sam is clearly hedging his bets if he splits with Britney. If the relationship doesn’t survive, he'll hope his life guru, savior-type behavior will help him over-ride the storm.

It doesn’t appear that this psychologist knows the “Baby One More Time” singer or Sam Asghari personally, so her opinion should be taken with a grain of salt. It seems like these two might be in an impossible situation with their critics, where a lack of pics of the husband and wife together would indicate trouble in paradise, but happy pics are only seen as an effort to bolster their public image. How can they win?

Several explanations have been offered for the gossip surrounding the couple. Sam Asghari had a different take from the media on the restaurant storm-out situation, as he described the “disrespectful” behavior of people filming Britney Spears while she was trying to enjoy a meal. He also said the reason he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring was because he was shooting a movie — which was also why he couldn’t join his wife on her vacation with manager and longtime friend Cade Hudson.