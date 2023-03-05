Britney Spears Totally Smashed A Cake Into Husband Sam Asghari’s Face For His Birthday

There never seems to be a dull moment in the life of Britney Spears, and by proxy, the same is likely true for her husband of nine months, Sam Asghari. The couple has certainly experienced a lot together, particularly in the past year, as the pop princess continues to explore life after conservatorship . Spears has a unique way of always keeping her fans on their toes, with her silly social media activity , and it looks like she was able to catch Asghari off-guard as well, as she posted a video of her smashing a cake into her husband’s face as they celebrated his 29th birthday.

Britney Spears shared a black-and-white video to her Instagram Stories that showed what appeared to be a low-key get-together for Sam Asghari’s birthday on March 3. The former dancer seemed to be enjoying his own slice of cake, when the “Baby One More Time” singer came in for the attack, which can be seen below:

Sam Asghari didn’t seem put off at all by his wife’s prank, as Britney Spears raised her arms in victory and said, “Happy Birthday, baby.” With frosting still on his face and in his beard, he laughed along with the others who were there, thanking her and digging back into his cake.

There’s no question that Britney Spears can bring the fun to the party, but she also showed off her sweet side too, posting to Instagram a series of photos of her and Sam Asghari, with the caption, “Happy Birthday 🎂!!! I love you so much and hope you get all your birthday wishes and more 🌹 !!!”

The couple seemed to be channeling their inner Kravis, with the open-mouth tongue kiss a la Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker , and other photos showed them taking silly selfies, cuddling on a plane and posing in front of a picturesque background.

Sam Asghari thanked everyone for the birthday well-wishes on his own Instagram Stories , and said he’s excited about what “the big 2-9” will bring. While he and Britney Spears have shared lots of sweet moments in their first year as a married couple — including the simple moments like Asghari driving around listening to his wife’s duet with Elton John — it hasn’t all been easy. The fitness trainer has had to fight conspiracy theories about Spears’ health and assure fans that she is in full control of her life, following reports of a failed intervention .

Since a judge declared an end to her 13-year conservatorship in late 2021, Britney Spears has found more independence, and she seems to do what she wants, even if it might not be what her husband prefers. She posted a simple “oh well” when adorning an outfit she said Sam Asghari hates , and Asghari said that even though he personally preferred she wouldn’t post nude photos to social media, he refused to try to control her.