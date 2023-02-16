After Rumored Intervention Was Canceled, Britney Spears Posted And Then Deleted A Valentine's Day Tribute To Husband Sam Asghari

Love was certainly in the air this past week, with many celebrating Valentine’s Day. As you would imagine, a lot of that romance seeped right into social media, as users posted about their holiday activities and paid tribute to their lovers. Celebrities got in on the festivities, posting some incredibly sweet and sometimes funny messages. Britney Spears was among those to share thoughts, as she penned a tribute to husband Sam Asghari following the cancelation of a rumored intervention. Interestingly though, Spears has since deleted the tribute.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who were wed in June 2022, posted several tributes to each other to mark the holiday but, right now, some are probably scratching their heads about why a certain one was scrapped. In an Instagram post (captured by The Blast ), Spears shared a throwback image of her and Asghari cuddling up in Maui. She also shared an enthusiastic caption in which she said, “I love you so much baby !!! Your B-day is coming soon !!!” It’s no surprise that the sweet post garnered some attention, though it’s still shocking that it was taken down after what seems to have been only a few hours.

What’s even more interesting is that another message – that’s also since been deleted – took its place sometime later. The “Circus” singer’s post featured a pink background with one of her personal quotes in white text. And for the caption, the songstress merely stated, “I guess I am one to hang with !!!” and added a rose emoji. The quote itself reads as follows:

How many views of observation have you given to people that are AMAZING??? BILLIONS !!! How many have I given myself ??? I’d rather go blind !!!

I personally haven’t the slightest idea why the 41-year-old star chose to pull the post. However, the joint tribute that she and her hubby dropped on Valentine’s Day is still live, and you can take a look at it down below:

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Britney Spears’ strange social media activities have been a major topic of discussion, especially following the dissolution of her conservatorship. In many cases, she’ll make a post before quickly deleting it (as she did here). There have also been instances in which see’s posted the same photos – and captions – on multiple occasions. As a result of these habits, some fans have expressed concern for the Grammy winner. Those worries only seemed to grow after it was rumored that Spears’ spouse and others were initiating an intervention for her to seek treatment for substance abuse. Those reports have seemingly been debunked, however.

Sam Asghari has also spoken out about his wife’s viral posts, being honest about the fact that he prefers she keep nude photos off the web . He’s also taken some time to address the “protective fans” who’ve been asking questions about whether his spouse’s social media is being controlled. Asghari dismissed those claims while also calling the songstress “a free woman” with her own voice.