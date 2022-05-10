Britney Spears Posted The Same Nude Photo Six Times, Says She Always Looks Way 'Younger' On Vacation

Britney Spears is a woman who loves a good vacation. Now that she’s spending more time nesting and waiting to bring another baby into the world, the singer and Crossroads star is throwing back to a trip she took before she was pregnant, recently dropping the same nude photograph six times.

The “Sometimes” singer also took to Instagram to talk about how she feels she always looks way “younger on vacation.” That’s certainly a problem some of us probably wish we had. But I digress, and you can see her throwback Mexican vacation photos below.

Nude vacation photos are pretty on-brand for the singer, who has previously enjoyed going naked on the beach and spending other peaceful moments in the buff, even once calling out the naysayers to note that her photos are absolutely not photoshopped. In fact, Spears has been on a bit of a tear lately with Instagram posts, and not just of this variety.

There’s the dancing variety of posts that have made her Instagram famous and that she still posts often for her fans. In addition, Spears has also shared plenty of feelings related to the “Free Britney” movement and the fan wishes that led her to seek and then successfully get out of her longtime conservatorship. She often spends time with her fiancé Sam Asghari, and loves to share looks from their many vacations and more, including a trip to Maui at the star of the new year. So, this vacation throwback certainly ticks two of the boxes when it comes to content she loves to generate for her fans.

Britney Spears also shared other sets of similar nude photos with her fans from the pre-pregnancy trip, because, as she puts it, she loves us “all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much.”

As for the trip in question, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari reportedly jetted off to Mexico in what appeared to be the Quintana Roo area last month, where Asghari showed off a look with a hat on Instagram and spoke of "feeling grateful."

A few days after she and Sam Asghari shared some photos from their trip, Spears announced she was pregnant with her third child on social media. The move comes after the pop sensation accused her father Jamie Spears of forcing her to use an IUD during her conservatorship, which she was freed from back in November of 2021 , just shortly before her 40th birthday.