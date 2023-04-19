Britney Spears Is Mixing And Matching Bikinis And Crop Tops And The Cheeky Videos Are Going Viral

Britney Spears proved that she is in the summer spirit by showing off her cheeky looks through fun dance videos on Instagram. From her poolside colorful bikini pics to the video of her in a cheeky bikini at the beach , the singer has always loved posting about her outfits and dancing. However, over the last three days, the “Toxic” singer has made it clear she is ready for the warm weather and summer vibes by mixing and matching bikini bottoms with crop tops, and the videos are going viral.

During the last three days, Spears has taken to Instagram to post Reels of her latest looks. The look that fans really seem to be loving is her yellow crop top and snakeskin bottoms, considering it has 7.4 million views and over 212 thousand likes. She’s dancing to the song “Sauce” by Naïka while rocking the yellow look in this IG video, check it out for yourself here:

A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In a different Instagram video, Spears is rocking a bright pink pair of bikini bottoms that had fun ties on the side. She paired the fluorescent bottoms with a white crop top that had poufy sleeves and tie in the middle. While the singer is barefoot in this video, in another post, she wore the same outfit, but finished off the look with a pair of white boots. People seem to really be loving this look as the two videos combined have well over 6 million views. Overall, I think these looks are giving major Y2K energy, which is very on trend at the moment, and it seems like Britney Spears is loving life in these trendy looks.

A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

She’s totally right with her caption here, the look is “very CUTE,” and the perfect summer fit.

Spears is known for posting multiple videos and photos of the same looks she loves. For example, she uploaded five different posts about the same red dress and she also had a set of four videos that all featured the same blue dress . I feel like whenever she’s really feeling a look, like she seems to be with the crop top and bikini bottoms, that’s when she’ll post these little series of similar (or the same) looks.

In this case, she finished off her crop top and bikini bottom looks with a red top that ties in the back and the same snakeskin bottoms from the yellow outfit, and completed the look with a pair of black boots. Personally, this is my favorite of the three fits because of the bright red top, it’s so fun, and screams summer. You can check out her IG post about the red look, which has amassed nearly 4 million views, here:

A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

With summer quickly approaching, Spears isn’t the only celeb showing off her fabulous bikini looks. Since Coachella was last weekend, Camila Cabello shared a bikini photo after being spotted kissing Shawn Mendes. She looked amazing in the brown two-piece, and it seemed like the perfect outfit for a hot day in Palm Springs. Meanwhile, other A-Listers have made it clear that this is the year of the black bikini as Halle Berry, Sydney Sweeney, Irina Shayk and more were all spotted rocking the classic swim look.

All these posts, from both Britney Spears and other celebs, of their cheeky and fun swim looks really made me realize summer is right around the corner. So, considering just how many people saw and loved the “Oops!...I did It Again” singer’s looks, it seems like many are ready to rock the crop top/bikini bottoms combo and dance in the summer heat.