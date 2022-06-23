It's No Honeymoon, But Britney Spears Is Poolside And Rocking A Colorful Bikini While Enjoying Married Life At New Home

Britney Spears appears to be settling into her new life. The former pop star, who was freed from her 13-year conservatorship less than a year ago, was finally able to marry Sam Asghari after the couple met in 2016. The lavish affair looked like a fairytale with its Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage, vows exchanged in front of a wall of gorgeous pink and white roses, and dancing into the night with friends who included Paris Hilton and Madonna. Moving into a new house may have kept the newlyweds from jetting off on a honeymoon, but Spears and Asghari appear to be enjoying their new digs.

The “Gimme More” singer and the personal trainer spent their first days as husband and wife moving into their new 11,650 square-foot mansion. They reportedly purchased the estate for $11.8 million in the same Calabasas neighborhood where Britney Spears’ two sons live with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Sean Preston and Jayden James, however, didn’t appear to be around, as the singer showed off a fresh haircut and colorful bikini in front of her new, huge pool on Instagram :

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Britney Spears is looking as lovely as ever with her summer haircut. Apparently, though, the stress of getting married and buying a house at the same time might have gotten to the Crossroads actress, as her caption included nose-blowing and face-with-thermometer emojis. If she’s been under the weather, however, it hasn’t seemed to affect her too badly. Spears said she loves spending time inside and outside at her new mansion, her yard is “sick,” and she’s even taken a few trips down the slide into her pool. Add to that her husband cooking her a steak, and the pop princess says, “life is good.”

Speaking of Sam Asghari, who Britney Spears apparently “hit the jackpot” with, he seemed to be taking advantage of the new pool as well, as a video on his wife's post showed him taking a high-flying dive off the diving board and then splashing around in the water to get his dog’s attention.

As well as the big pool and waterslide, the couple’s house sits on 1.6 acres and is also said to feature a huge kitchen, a home movie theater and a room specifically for gift-wrapping. While some celebrity families may not take as kindly to their exes moving into their neighborhood (specifically, Kanye West buying the house across the street from Kim Kardashian ), Kevin Federline didn’t seem upset about Sean and Jayden’s mom becoming a neighbor. While he was surprised by the move, K-Fed’s lawyer said as long as the former backup dancer’s “peace and tranquility” isn’t disrupted, Spears is free to do as she pleases.