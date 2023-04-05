Britney Spears Posted Four Videos Dancing In The Same Dress, And She Thinks One Is Way Dirtier Than The Rest

No one loves a good remix more than Britney Spears. The beloved pop star recently went down that road with Elton John and scored a hit by reworking “Tiny Dancer” into “Hold Me Closer”, but more often, her remixes actually come in the form of videos on social media. The singer often drops fun clips of herself dancing or on vacation and then she’ll post an additional version with alternate music or some alternate shots. Within the last week, she’s posted four versions of herself dancing in the same dress, but she’s convinced one is a lot dirtier than the rest.

Let’s back up. Britney Spears is currently on vacation in Puerto Rico. She dropped some photos in a cheeky bikini with her agent/ friend Cade Hudson, and she was later spotted out and about at a Starbucks in the island nation. While there, she’s dropped a bunch of videos in double-take worthy dresses, but we haven’t seen a ton else. Apparently, that’s largely because those dresses are among the only things that got to Puerto Rico. Spears apparently packed five suitcases for the trip and the only one that actually showed up had her going out stuff in it. So, what’s a fabulous lady to do other than make the most of the situation? You can check out the first video below…

A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I mean, she clearly looks great. That’s not surprising given Britney looks great in almost everything, but the outfit is particularly cool. I’m not sure I really have notes other than this could use some music to spice things up. Well, Spears apparently thought the same thing because after she dropped a second video that included some different angles, she decided to upload a third with a backing track. I’m not sure how long she debated what hot track to include, but she eventually settled on Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines.”

That’s also the video where she included the backstory about what happened to her red snake suitcases. She was left without any toiletries or make-up and perhaps even worse, without matching shoes. She obviously made the best of it though. Check out the alternate clip…

A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A couple days passed after that third clip was posted, and Spears appeared to move on to other things. She posted a picture of a flower and a picture of a lady using a mirror to glance behind her. But then yesterday, she circled back to that same gorgeous dress and posted another video, this one set to “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. She said in the caption it’s “dirty dirty” compared to the others, though she’s not really sure why. You can check it out below and decide for yourself…

A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

We don’t know how many dresses ultimately made the trip with Spears in her bag that didn’t get lost, but we know the answer is at least one other dress. That’s because she posted some videos of her dancing in that outfit, and spoiler alert, it’s a great look too. She dropped those videos after a rainstorm got in the way of her dinner. They served a dual purpose of showing off what she was wearing and also honoring Janet Jackson, who she apparently loved when she was younger. Check it out…

A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Over the past month or two, Britney Spears, always the subject of rumors, has been at the center of even more gossip than usual. First, rumors swirled about a planned intervention over supposed substance abuse issues. That conversation never happened. Then suddenly there were a bunch of stories about alleged marital problems between herself and husband Sam Asghari. He denied the reports and we haven’t heard anything else. Who knows what it might be next week?

For now, it’s nice to see Britney Spears living it up on vacation and feeling herself in some fun dresses. Hopefully she shows off the rest at some point.