Camila Cabello Shares Bikini Photos After Kissing Shawn Mendes At Coachella

The stars always flock to Coachella in the California desert for two weekends in April, letting loose to some of the hottest musical acts. However, what happens at Coachella definitely does not stay at Coachella, and many celebrity festivalgoers tend to gain attention for which famous faces they’re partying with. Such is true for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who were spotted kissing and dancing together a year and a half after their breakup, but the former Voice coach didn’t seem the least bit bothered by the heavy media speculation. She followed up her Coachella weekend fun with some bikini photos and a flippant comment.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up in November 2021 after more than two years of pants-free living together . But things seemed pretty friendly between the exes when they reunited to take in a performance on April 14, Coachella’s opening night. While the “Señorita” singers don’t seem to have addressed the reconciliation rumors directly, the former Fifth Harmony member hit up Instagram with some bikini pics and an interesting caption. See for yourself:

Camila Cabello was feeling spicy in her dark bikini, accessorized with a backward baseball cap, as she shared one photo taken in a bathroom mirror and another showing her playing the guitar at an outdoor table. Other photos showed her sipping a drink in a lace bodice-style top and baggy jeans and feeling flirty in a revealing white top and necklace that spelled out her name.

The caption, “It’s whatever,” is pretty cryptic and possibly projects a casual attitude about what went down between her and her ex at the festival. While many fans were wondering if their kiss meant they were back together, an insider told Page Six that wasn’t the case, calling the PDA a “one-off.” They continued:

Shawn and Camila remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again. They’ve stayed in touch since their breakup and decided to meet up at Coachella since they were both going.

While a full-on romance may not be in the cards again for the musical couple, who can really be mad about a fun festival fling? While their history made them a hot topic this weekend, Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes were not the only ones grabbing attention at Coachella.

Many fans were wondering if anything more than friendly might be going on between Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk, who were spotted taking in the festival atmosphere together, despite the Titanic star not being featured in any of the model’s Coachella social media posts. Kendall Jenner was also pictured with Bad Bunny — just a couple of weeks after they went horseback riding together — amid rumors that they’ve been dating .