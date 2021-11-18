Britney Spears Talks Being Grateful For All The Little Things That Have Changed For Her Since The Free Britney Movement Began

For a long time, Britney Spears found herself in a conservatorship, one that, in fact lasted for over a decade (13 years to be exact). During that time, she didn't have a lot of control over many different aspects in her life, and it was only when the Free Britney movement started gaining momentum that change really began to be made. Now that she is finally free of the conservatorship, Spears is grateful for all the little things in life.

It was recently announced that a judge had terminated Britney Spears’ conservatorship after 13 long years. Fans were quick to celebrate and the singer took to Instagram to talk directly to the fans that stuck by her side. She recently talked about the little things she’s grateful for like having the keys to her car, seeing cash for the first time and more:

Well let’s see, I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. That’s a really long time to be in a situation that you don’t want to be in. So, I’m just grateful honestly for each day and being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent as like a woman. Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time. Being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference.

The conservatorship that Britney Spears was in was a long and winding road that ultimately led to the court system and even some appearances from the singer herself. Thanks to some documentaries on streaming services, Britney Spears' situation was given the spotlight. Then, just a couple of months ago, Spears’ father Jamie Spears was suspended from the conservatorship.

Britney Spears hadn't spoken too much about the conservatorship in recent years, but once word started spreading and the #Free Britney movement grew, she used her platform and her voice to talk more about what was going on. She mostly used it to update fans and to lessen their worries, but over the last few months she started to post more about her situation and impending freedom.

In fact, prior to the end of the conservatorship, the Princess of Pop herself opened up about her thoughts about being close to freedom and the ability to drive freely. There have been celebrations accompanying these victories, and some other prominent celebs even weighed in. While promoting the upcoming film House of Gucci, Lady Gaga talked about the importance of mental health and wished Spears nothing but the best, noting she hoped the "Hold it Against Me" singer gets everything she’s been wanting. You can see her full comments in the post, below.

Despite mentioning fears about being on the road again, it seems like Britney Spears has plenty of reason to still be excited and grateful for every little thing that she wasn’t able to do while under the conservatorship. She’s had to keep a pretty private life because of it. I get it. It really is the small things in life that can make you feel blessed, especially with this past year.

With Spears free from the conservatorship and with a new future on the horizon, it’s likely she will want to take this time to be with her sons and her fiancé. Hopefully after some time, the singer will come back to her fans in full force, and we’ll be waiting with patience and anticipation.