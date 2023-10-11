Britney Spears Made A Surprise Appearance On The Voice To Send Love To Her Former Backup Dancer
How sweet!
NBC’s The Voice is packed with iconic musical talent bringing support and mentorship to hopeful contestants between Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, John Legend and Reba McEntire serving as coaches this season. However, during Season 24’s sixth night of Blind Auditions a superstar of the industry made a surprise appearance. Britney Spears was unexpectedly part of Tuesday’s episode, and it was for a really sweet and personal reason.
One big highlight of this week’s The Blind Auditions Part 6 episode was when viewers were introduced to Willie Gomez. The Dominican-born singer blew the judges away with his rendition of Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” when his performance led every one of them to turn their chairs and fight for him to be on each of their teams. Before the standout performance, Britney Spears appeared on the show via video message to wish Gomez luck. As she said in the episode:
Willie Gomez has been a backup dancer for not only Britney Spears, but also Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, Kesha, Kylie Minogue, Chayanne, Little Mix, and Mary J Blige, via his website. While he’s clearly had a ton of success as a dancer over the years, Gomez is now shooting his shot to become the next winner of The Voice and he really impressed the judges. Check out his blind audition below:
Gomez’s audition moment went about as well as it possibly could have considering that 4-chair turn! His performance even had Niall Horan calling Gwen Stefani out for flirting with him considering she’s happily taken, with her hubby being the now former coach Blake Shelton, the biggest winner of all time among every The Voice coach. Perhaps the added support of one Britney Spears helped him gather that final spring in his step to really give his all on stage!
Willie Gomez’s song choice was inspired by his upbringing in the Dominican Republic prior to moving to Miami as a kid. During the episode, it was also disclosed that Gomez’s father died after suffering a stroke. The tragedy led Gomez to become “the man of the house,” and he ended up really pushing himself to make it in the world of dance. During his audition, his mother and cousin can be seen cheering him on backstage as he officially became part of Season 24’s Team Legend.
During the episode, Gomez decided to go with John Legend because “his heart” told him to go in that direction. We’ll have to see how Gomez does as the season progresses! The Voice Season 24 is set to continue with the final episode of Blind Auditions next Monday, October 16 before The Battles premiere airs this Tuesday, October 17. You can stay up to date on all the 2023 TV premiere dates here on CinemaBlend.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor's Terminator 2 voice over.
