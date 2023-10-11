Britney Spears Made A Surprise Appearance On The Voice To Send Love To Her Former Backup Dancer

NBC’s The Voice is packed with iconic musical talent bringing support and mentorship to hopeful contestants between Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, John Legend and Reba McEntire serving as coaches this season. However, during Season 24’s sixth night of Blind Auditions a superstar of the industry made a surprise appearance. Britney Spears was unexpectedly part of Tuesday’s episode, and it was for a really sweet and personal reason.

One big highlight of this week’s The Blind Auditions Part 6 episode was when viewers were introduced to Willie Gomez. The Dominican-born singer blew the judges away with his rendition of Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” when his performance led every one of them to turn their chairs and fight for him to be on each of their teams. Before the standout performance, Britney Spears appeared on the show via video message to wish Gomez luck. As she said in the episode:

Willie is a dancer of mine, and not only is he a great dancer, but he is an amazing singer and I'm sending all my kisses to you.

Willie Gomez has been a backup dancer for not only Britney Spears, but also Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, Kesha, Kylie Minogue, Chayanne, Little Mix, and Mary J Blige, via his website . While he’s clearly had a ton of success as a dancer over the years, Gomez is now shooting his shot to become the next winner of The Voice and he really impressed the judges. Check out his blind audition below:

Gomez’s audition moment went about as well as it possibly could have considering that 4-chair turn! His performance even had Niall Horan calling Gwen Stefani out for flirting with him considering she’s happily taken, with her hubby being the now former coach Blake Shelton, the biggest winner of all time among every The Voice coach . Perhaps the added support of one Britney Spears helped him gather that final spring in his step to really give his all on stage!

Willie Gomez’s song choice was inspired by his upbringing in the Dominican Republic prior to moving to Miami as a kid. During the episode, it was also disclosed that Gomez’s father died after suffering a stroke. The tragedy led Gomez to become “the man of the house,” and he ended up really pushing himself to make it in the world of dance. During his audition, his mother and cousin can be seen cheering him on backstage as he officially became part of Season 24’s Team Legend.