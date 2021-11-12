Britney Spears Proudly Displays #FreeBritney Across Her Chest Ahead Of Conservatorship Hearing

We already knew that ending the conservatorship that has ruled Britney Spears’ life for the past 13 years wouldn’t be an easy task . Even though her father, Jamie, finally agreed to step down , and was then officially suspended from his duties of handling her finances at the end of September, there are still several steps to take when it comes to making sure the pop star can regain full control of her life and fortune. Now, as Spears prepares for yet another hearing to discuss ending her conservatorship for good, she’s proudly displayed #FreeBritney across her chest.

Britney Spears has been through a lot in the past decade plus of her life, but it wasn’t until this summer that she finally spoke publicly about the many alleged abuses she’s suffered while under the conservatorship. That has led to a lot of movement in her case, and to her opening up quite a bit about who she feels has wronged her and what they did. It’s also led to the superstar calling out the #FreeBritney movement, which has been trying to help get her out from under the court order. While Spears just gave thanks to those fans openly for the first time in early October, she’s now shown how much she appreciates and agrees with them by wearing their message emblazoned across her chest in an Instagram post. Take a look!

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) A photo posted by on

As you can see, the post is actually on the feed of her fiancé, Sam Asghari, and the short video shows both of them proudly showing off their #FreeBritney shirts, which note that the movement isn’t just an obsessive fan group, as it may have seemed back when it started, but “a human rights movement.”

Why Is Britney Spears Wearing A #FreeBritney Shirt Now?

It might seem rather random for Spears to choose a regular day in November to sport her #FreeBritney merchandise, but there is actually a very big point to it. Today sees the singer head back to court , where Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles County Superior Court will listen to arguments about ending the conservatorship. As noted, even though Spears cleared the hurdle of having her father finally removed from his position of control over her money (and he also filed an official petition to have the conservatorship ended ), the judge still needs to hear why the parties involved think now is the right time for that to happen.

The judge will also have to make a decision regarding when and how the conservatorship ends, including whether or not Spears will need to undergo a mental health evaluation first. That, alone, could add months to the end of the agreement, if Judge Penny says that such a move is required.

Britney Spears' latest conservatorship hearing is set for 1:30 PST this afternoon, so we’ll know before much longer whether or not #FreeBritney’s ultimate goal will be a reality sooner rather than later.