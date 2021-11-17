Longtime Britney Spears Fan Lady Gaga Weighs In As Singer's Conservatorship Ends

At long last, Britney Spears is free. Fans everywhere have been cheering for nearly a week now after a judge finally lifted the pop star’s restrictive conservatorship formerly headed up by her father. In addition to her leagues of adoring followers, many celebrities took to social media to congratulate Britney Spears on her hard won victory - including none other than longtime fan and fellow Vegas-friendly entertainer Lady Gaga.

At a promotional event for her upcoming film House of Gucci, Lady Gaga told Entertainment Tonight that she was thrilled for Britney Spears to have the opportunity to live life on her own terms. While she kept it classy — which not even Spears was capable of all the time — and didn’t give a ton of details on her relationship with Britney, she did share her well wishes:

I don't like to speak about my private relationships with people, but what I will say is this: Mental health is important and should not be used against anyone. I care for her and I wish her all the best. And I'm so happy she gets to have the future that she wants now.

In addition to supporting Britney Spears on the red carpet, Lady Gaga also shared a congratulatory message on social media the day after the conservatorship was officially lifted. Check out her kind words below:

I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today❤️ you’re a superstar and a super-human being ❤️❤️❤️❤️November 13, 2021 See more

Lady Gaga has been a major champion for mental health in the past, so her support for Britney Spears is a no-brainer. She co-founded the Born This Way Foundation some years ago to help destigmatize mental illness in young people, especially for adolescent members of the LGBTQ+ community. One of the organization’s latest projects, titled The Power of Kindness, involved a conversation with fellow mental health advocate Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble in honor of World Kindness Day.

The subject of mental health actually played a sizeable role in getting Britney Spears’ conservatorship lifted in the first place. She and her legal team successfully argued that the arrangement had a negative effect on her mental health . When the pop star appeared in court last June, she revealed that her father Jamie Spears had coerced her to participate in various rehab programs and medication regimens. She claimed that she was ‘traumatized’ by the events that had taken place over the 13 years of her conservatorship and that it was essential for her to regain control of her health and her life.

Now that Britney Spears’ conservatorship is over, however, she’s getting ready to move on: she recently got engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari and even revealed on Instagram that she was considering having another baby. Whatever Britney Spears decides, her fans — and Lady Gaga — are excited to see what her future holds.