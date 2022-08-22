Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot's Latest Update From EP Is A Stake Through The Heart

It has been far too long since we have vicariously gone along on a demon- or ghost-fighting mission with the Scooby Gang from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Although the odds seemed good not too long ago that a Buffy remake or reboot would be produced following the 25th anniversary of the original, a recent comment from the potential show’s EP, Gail Berman, is like driving a stake through the heart.

Although rumors of a Buffy reboot have been circulating as far back as 2010 (with Glee's Heather Morrison reportedly considered for the lead role), a reboot was announced back in 2018 with original creator Joss Whedon on board, as well as writer/showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen and executive producer Gail Berman. On a recent episode of THR’s TV’s Top Five (opens in new tab) podcast, however, Berman had some bad news about the project:

[It is] on pause.

While the news is like a stake to the heart for any veteran Buffy fans who were hoping for a new show with a new take (especially after the note that the writer shared with fans when the reboot was first announced), there hadn't been many promising updates recently. Original star Sarah Michelle Gellar was reported as pitching Zendaya as the next Slayer earlier this year, but no news on a series order with a production date.

Of course, there has been a great deal of controversy surrounding Joss Whedon in the years since the new project was announced in 2018. Charisma Carpenter, who worked on both Buffy and Angel, called out Whedon in 2021 for alleged harassment and misconduct, and Sarah Michelle Gellar was among those who responded to those allegations. It wasn't clear if the controversy would affect the reboot at the time, and it's not clear now if that had anything to do with the project being placed on hold now. Buffy was not making headlines for positive reasons.

While the world of Buffy Summers evidently isn't likely to come back to TV with a new twist any time soon (if at all), fans can always revisit the original. The full series is available streaming with a Hulu subscription, as well as the full run of David Boreanaz's Angel. Plus, even though Sarah Michelle Gellar wasn't slated to appear in the reboot if it became a series, fans will be able to find her back in a supernatural world.

Back in July, Gellar was announced to lead the new Teen Wolf spinoff series, Wolf Pack, and even appeared at San Diego Comic-Con for it. While there isn’t a confirmed release date, fans can hopefully look forward to the series in the near future. If they want to get their Teen Wolf fix sooner rather than later, Paramount+’s Teen Wolf movie is set to premiere on the streamer this fall, with the original MTV series streaming on the platform now.

For now, only time will tell if this Buffy reboot will ever be taken off pause, or if another attempt at a reboot will happen in the coming years. If you're in the market for some fresh viewing options, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what’s premiering in the coming months.