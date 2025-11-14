I'm Bummed Doctor Who Is On A Break, But There's A New Project Led By Two Fan-Favorite Companions That Will Fill The Void

Doctor Who is about a year out from the return of the flagship series, and while the conclusion of the Disney+ agreement meant the series can move on, we'll have a chunk of time without seeing The Doctor adventuring. The good news is that, while we wait for the show's return to the 2026 TV schedule, a podcast featuring two beloved actors from the show's past is on the way, which has me thrilled.

In addition to the spinoff, The War Between The Land And The Sea, fans can enjoy a special Doctor Who-themed podcast, hosted by two actors who played companions in some of The BBC series' best episodes. For those who loved Matt Smith's run as The Doctor, you're in for a real treat!

Arthur Darvill And Karen Gillan Are Starting A "Pondcast"

The Ponds are back together as Arthur Darvill and Karen Gillan announced to Radio Times that they're starting a Doctor Who podcast. Titled The Pondcast, the project will follow Darvill and Gillan as they revisit their episodes of Doctor Who and interview people who used to work on the show.

While an official release date or list of guests has not been announced yet, Darvill confirmed that they've already interviewed former showrunner Steven Moffat, who was in charge of the show during their tenure.

Unfortunately, those episodes are currently not available to stream in the United States, but perhaps Paramount+ or another service will secure a deal for the show by then. Either way, I can't wait to listen to these two discuss the show that helped make them stars for a very fun reason.

Arthur Darvill Hasn't Seen A Good Number Of The Episodes

The most appealing part of The Pondcast to me is the fact that Arthur Darvill hasn't seen a lot of his Doctor Who episodes. The actor, who joined Legends of Tomorrow after leaving the Who, talked about how much he's seen and what listeners can expect from the podcast:

I've not seen half of it, so we're going to rewatch it and talk about it. We've recorded a few episodes already and it's really fun. It is just me and Karen messing around so I'm not quite sure how many new facts you'll get, but it's really nice to kind of go back and reminisce about it.

It sounds like this is going to be a podcast about good vibes and memories that Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill shared on the set of Doctor Who, which I'm 100% on board for.

I do hope they're eventually able to get Matt Smith on to record an episode with them. It could even be in promotion for House of the Dragon Season 3. He'd have the perfect excuse to kill two birds with one stone, promoting one show while remembering another.

Hopefully, we'll get a bunch of episodes of The Pondcast in 2026, as we won't get a new episode of Doctor Who until Christmas of that year. By then, we should know more about what the future holds for The Doctor, and whether Billie Piper is really playing the Time Lord, or if this is some trick by the TARDIS. At this point, I'm not sure which I prefer; I just want to see some new episodes.

Until then, we have The War Between The Land And The Sea coming in 2026 in the United States, and it will be the final Doctor Who project handled by Disney+. The BBC will start airing the series in the UK in December, so be sure to avoid some spoilers in the meantime, and make sure to go back in time with the Ponds with The Pondcast.