The One Thing Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker Was 'Delighted' About In Her Return, And How She Feels About Future Appearances As The Doctor

With Ncuti Gatwa's exit and Billie Piper's return to Doctor Who drawing attention after show's the latest season finale, it's easy to see how Jodie Whittaker's unexpected return was lost in the mix. Now, with some time passed, the Thirteenth Doctor actress had a chance to speak about her return. There was apparently one aspect of her reprisal that left her delighted and, in addition to revealing that, she also discussed whether she'd be up to return to the franchise again in the future.

Whittaker spoke to The Times about a litany of topics recently, including something that surprised her about her surprise appearance in Doctor Who's "The Reality War." While her return as The Doctor was brief, the actress talked about how it was comforting to know her classic costume was still as good a fit as it was when she filmed her regeneration sequence:

I was just delighted I still fitted in my costume.The second I got to Cardiff [the series’ central filming location], I felt like I was home, even though it’s a different studio, a different Tardis. It’s just my absolute happiness, Doctor Who.

It's great to read her glowing comments about returning to Doctor Who, especially given all the controversy the show faced while she was The Doctor. As a fan, I'm happy she was able to enjoy her return and perhaps get the flowers and compliments she never quite received during her own run on the show.

Yet, while the experience was great for Jodie Whittaker, is it something she'd do again? Well, Whittaker didn't hesitate with her response, and I love hearing this from her:

If someone said to me in 20 years, ‘I’ve written an episode and the Thirteenth comes back,’ I just wouldn’t hesitate. It’s absolute joy.

I'm so used to hearing or reading about David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi dancing around that reprisal question. So it's refreshing to hear Jodie Whittaker say she'd always jump at the opportunity to return to Doctor Who. I hope future writers keep that offer in mind and find ways to work her into the story in the future.

The larger immediate question might be when Doctor Who is coming back, as fans are still waiting on word of a renewal for a new season. Questions are still looming about whether Disney will remain a co-producer of the series, despite initial reports that the House of Mouse was backing out. At this point, there's still a possibility new episodes will remain streamable with a Disney+ subscription here in the United States, but it's all still very much up in the air.

While it's not entirely clear how or when Who will return, all the word from those connected with The BBC seems to confirm it will continue eventually. That makes sense considering its long, storied history as well as its reputation as one of the few UK productions with an international appeal. Here's hoping we get some positive updates about its return soon, and maybe some details about Billie Piper's return as The Doctor. I'll also keep my fingers crossed that Whittaker finds her way back into the fold at some point as well.

Doctor Who may not be returning in 2026, but what's known is that the spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea, is coming up next year. I'm hoping the new series will reignite excitement in the franchise for many and hopefully convince Disney to give another new season of the flagship series a shot.