Could Doctor Who Come To Paramount+? A BBC Studios Executive Made A Compelling Case That Has The Star Trek Fan In Me Squealing

Doctor Who's relationship with Disney is officially dead. While the studio confirmed when it will return with a new episode, there are still questions to be answered about its future. The BBC will need a new co-producer if it wants to maintain the quality it has had in the latest seasons, and one BBC Studios executive thinks Paramount+ is an ideal partner to bring the show on.

As someone who loves Doctor Who and regularly binges Star Trek with my Paramount+ subscription, I fully agree. That said, I have no background in business or working in television, so it was refreshing to hear his reasons why this makes sense, beyond the synergy of two well-known brands.

A Former BBC Studios Executive Believes Paramount+ Should Pick Up Doctor Who

Deadline released an article full of information from sources, going into the details of Doctor Who's relationship with Disney, and why it ultimately didn't work out. It also talked about the franchise's next step, noting that The BBC couldn't maintain the budget boost it got with Disney on its own. BBC Studios executive Piers Wenger pointed out that other streamers may still be interested, and namechecked Paramount+ specifically:

I could make a case for any streamer wanting to create a foothold in a world with a pre-existing fan base. If I’m Paramount right now, I’m losing Taylor Sheridan in 2029, and so am thinking about IP. What else can I buy for my streamer? They must be putting their heads together.

Taylor Sheridan leaving with all of his upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs could be just what Doctor Who needed to make this a more attractive offer for Paramount. Wenger is right that it would be beneficial for the streamer to acquire an existing fan base and gain a viewership that, while maybe not attractive to Disney, may help a streamer with a smaller subscriber base.

Star Trek And Doctor Who Crossovers Have Been Teased Several Times Lately

Doctor Who and Star Trek have collaborated in comics before, but never on television. That said, The Doctor implied in a recent season that Starfleet existed in their universe, and Strange New Worlds had made several nods to The Doctor in Season 3.

More On Doctor Who (Image credit: Disney+) A Doctor Who Writer Highlighted A Unique Challenge Billie Piper's Reveal Creates, Which Makes Me Wonder If The Hiatus Is A Bigger Deal Than I Thought

A crossover between Doctor Who and Star Trek is a no-brainer win for sci-fi fans, and if Paramount decides to acquire the rights to the British series, it may help better serve its subscriber base of fans. After all, there aren't a lot of upcoming Trek shows on the horizon, so having another series ready to go wouldn't be a bad idea.

Whether Doctor Who will join Paramount+ is unknown. It's noted in the Deadline article that the progressive political nature of the series played a part in Disney's exit from the partnership. Paramount just recently made headlines for the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, with speculation that the show's upcoming ending is politically motivated. At the same time, it's also in league with South Park, which has received criticism from government officials for openly mocking him, so it is unclear whether this is a factor or not.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, Doctor Who's most recent seasons are available to stream on Disney+. We'll continue to wait for developments on where it may land in the meantime, and if The BBC will find another partner to help make the series or carry on alone.