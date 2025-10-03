Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Just Proved It's The Real Deal With A Scary And Upsetting Moment For One Celebrity

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode called "Survival." Stream the episode with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk!

It seems every season that Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has a scene that reminds the audience that it's the most brutal reality show out there. That reminder came in the second episode of Season 4, where something more shocking than Jussie Smollett's casting hit the audience: these celebrities are at risk while competing.

The moment led to another elimination, and possibly inspired another one despite what the person who withdrew claimed in their exit. Let's get into it and talk about the scene that had me tense on my couch and almost in a panic.

(Image credit: Fox/Pete Dadds)

Eva Marcille's First Challenge Was Scary To Watch

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test may switch up locations, but the underwater vehicle test seems to be a seasonal staple for the series. This one was the most upsetting yet, and got off to a horrible start with Jussie Smollett and actress Eva Marcille.

While the actors were able to unhook their seatbelts, they failed the challenge when Smollett exited the plane's hull, but the chaos only began from there. Marcille went unconscious in the water and had to be rescued, pulled to a nearby boat, and tended to.

Marcille was shaken by the experience, in addition to everyone who saw it happen. Even the Special Forces' military staff was pretty lenient to her, even going so far as to exempt her from the fighting challenge that happened after. I thought she was going to slide on through to the next round, but once the day was done, she was called by the staff outside and involuntarily withdrawn due to concerns for her mental and physical health after what she endured.

(Image credit: Fox/Pete Dadds)

Did Teresa Giudice Leave Because She Was Spooked By What Happened To Eva?

Teresa Giudice also left Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, trumping the questionable elimination by Brittany Cartwright in the previous episode. Giudice announced she was withdrawing during the fighting challenge, and was gone before she had a chance to compete.

As for the reason she gave, the Real Housewives star explained that she didn't wish to see her daughter, Gia, fight, because she doubted she'd be able to control herself if someone attacked her daughter. It was an odd statement considering there were ample people around that would've stopped her from interfering, and Gia was wearing protective headgear and boxing gloves to limit injury to herself.

While I'm just speculating, I couldn't help but wonder if Teresa Giudice, who also panicked during her submersion challenge, saw what happened to Eva Marcille and decided Special Forces: World's Toughest Test was more than she signed up for. I don't blame her if that's the case, as Brody Jenner and others who did the show talked about how the experience was much more intense than they thought it would be. Again, though, I'm speculating.

I'm eager to see who will leave next, as Special Forces: World's Toughest Test continues on Fox on Wednesdays at 9:02 p.m. ET. Keep watching Season 4 to see who makes it to the end, and what other wild experiences these celebrities will go through as the weeks continue.