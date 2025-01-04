Candace Cameron Bure Was Asked About Getting ‘So Much Public Hate’ And She Got Real About How Her ‘Gut Reaction’ Has Helped Her In Showbiz
Honestly, so much hate.
Ever since she was a child actor on Full House, Candace Cameron Bure has been beloved by many, and that continues today with her work at Great American Family and the movies they’re producing for the 2025 TV schedule. Her faith has always been important to her, and some of her words and actions in service of that have caused backlash over the years. When asked about how she deals with “so much public hate,” of course Bure referenced the Bible, but it turns out that trusting her gut reaction has been a big part of what has helped her too.
Candace Cameron Bure has said growing up in Hollywood as a Christian really taught her to defend her faith, and she never had to do that more than after she mentioned “traditional marriage” in the now-infamous WSJ article in 2022. In reference to that and other tough situations she’s encountered, Bure explained on The JWLKRS Podcast how she was able to get through it, saying:
The Fuller House star also referenced a Bible verse from 1 Peter that struck a chord with her that begins, “But even if you should suffer from righteousness, you are blessed.” As a person who’s always been open about her faith, Candace Cameron Bure is always ready to defend who she is. She continued:
Two years after the actress first commented on Great American Family not including LGBTQ+ couples in its Christmas movies, it remains an “ongoing challenge” to fight cancel culture because she’s “never taken those types of punches before.” In December 2024, she again said her quote was taken out of context, emphasizing that “it was a really hard time” to be misunderstood in that way.
Candace Cameron Bure’s gut reaction may be to hightail it away from confrontation, but that hasn’t stopped controversy from finding her, and she’s faced scrutiny over far more than the WSJ comment.
She took some flak this summer when she called the Olympics Opening Ceremony “disgusting” and inappropriate for children, possibly reigniting the feud between her and her TV sister Jodie Sweetin.
In 2022, Candace Cameron Bure faced accusations of being rude to JoJo Siwa, and Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has her own beef with CCB, also saying Bure “wasn’t very nice” when she met her. Bure’s husband Val even has taken some abuse, if you’ll recall the 2020 boob-grab controversy and, more recently, the negative response to the actress saying her husband doesn’t like seeing her kiss other men in movies.
That is, indeed, quite a lot of hate for a person to deal with. Keep an eye out to see what Candace Cameron Bure will do next following Unsung Hero’s big win on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter. No new projects have been announced, but after she starred in multiple GAF Christmas movies this season, I’m sure she’s got more up her sleeve.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.