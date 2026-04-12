Candace Cameron Bure Knows It’s Awkward When She Shares Too Much About Her Husband: ‘I Apologize So Much’

As someone who’s rocked her TV star status for 40 years, Candace Cameron Bure is no stranger to talking about her life and career, having given hundreds (or possibly thousands) of interviews during that span. Not to mention everything she divulges on her own via podcasts and social media videos. Having recently celebrated her 50th birthday in style, the actress addressed the idea that she may share too much on occasion, at least about her husband Valeri.

The couple first met as teenagers, eventually tying the knot in 1996, and in the years that followed, the Full House vet has shared details about their sex life on a variety of occasions, as well as other somewhat intimate details that Val might not have wanted everyone else to be aware of. Speaking with US Weekly, Bure shared that she’ll get home some days and quickly jump into apologizing for her quotes about their bedroom activities that made the rounds online. As she put it:

I apologize so much. I come home and I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ You put out certain clips to promote the podcast, but then there’s always clips that just pop up that you didn’t approve. They seem so wild because they’re out of context of a 45-minute conversation, and you’re just like, it made sense in the conversation.

Though Bure seemingly didn’t lay out the details behind which clips and posts from The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast she was specifically talking about, there are enough examples out there to assume that they’re all technically applicable. Just in the last month, for instance, she confessed to co-host Madison Prewett Troutt that she and Valeri Bure once went to a party that was “an S&M-like sex thing that was so dark and demonic,” and said she saw acts there that she’d never witnessed before.

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When it comes to instances like that, Bure says she’ll think about it after the fact and wonder why all those thoughts came out of her mouth in the first place. As she put it:

But why did I share that? Why did I share that? Because it just became a headline, and so I just apologize all the time, and he’s very forgiving.

To be fair, it's not as if all of Candace Cameron Bure's anecdotes are about sex, or about her and Val's sex life. Even the ones that are tend to be more on the positive or neutral side, so at least she doesn't have to apologize for cracking jokes about his naughty bits or anything. Granted, privacy means different things to different people.

That said, the Great American Family actress did speak previously about how it took the couple a while to find shared optimal joy in the bedroom, stemming in part from a Christian upbringing and feelings of guilt and shame. As well, she's talked about how her and Val's sex life and general relationship were in dire straits around the time when the pandemic had everyone hunkered down indoors, and Bure said it was their son Lev who stepped up and preached marriage advice about prioritizing the relationship, and it worked.

A lot of the public's interest (or otherwise) surrounding Candace and Valeri Bure's sexcapades went into high gear back in 2020 when she posted a pic with Val where he's grabbing her boob, which sparked enough of a social media backlash that she addressed the hate in full weeks later. (It was enough of a moment to spark a parody pic from Ariel Winters four years later.)

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Previously, Bure has spoken out about trapping her kids in a car to have THE sex talk, so it makes sense that she also apologizes to her three children on the occasion when her quotes about them go viral.

One can only hope that Bure has to apologize soon for slipping up and sharing all the secret info about her upcoming projects for Great American Family that'll be hitting the 2026 TV schedule later on in the year, whether it's Chrismas movies or cozy mysteries.