32 Movie And TV Dads We Would Be Proud To Have

To have a father in your life whom you can trust and look up to is a blessing that should not be taken for granted. You can find more than enough men like this in some of our favorite movies and TV shows. Let’s take a closer look at some of the most honorable dads in pop culture and why we love them.

Chris Gardner (The Pursuit Of Happyness)

One of Will Smith’s best performances comes from 2006’s The Pursuit of Happyness, which is inspired by real-life entrepreneur Chris Gardner’s experiences single-handedly raising a child (played by Smith’s real-life son, Jaden Smith) while struggling with poverty in 1980s San Francisco. In addition to the hard work he puts through to provide for his son, also named Christopher, he also guides him with moving words of wisdom, such as refusing to be told he cannot achieve his dreams.

Mike Brady (The Brady Bunch)

One of the most iconic sitcoms of all time is the story of a man named Brady — architect Mike Brady (Robert Reed) — who married the lovely Carol (Florence Henderson) and became the father to three young step-daughters, in addition to his three biological sons. While The Brady Bunch never offered a particularly grounded depiction of life in the 1970s, a man willing to accept the responsibility of six children (seven, if you count the later casting shake-up of Robbie Rist as Cousin Oliver) was refreshing for the time and remains as such today.

Atticus Finch (To Kill A Mockingbird)

Some of the most valuable lessons that a parent can teach their children are the importance of empathy and the evils of prejudice, which Atticus Finch explains to young Scout in Harper Lee’s influential novel, To Kill a Mockingbird. It is no wonder that Gregory Peck’s portrayal of the widowed Southern Lawyer — who comes to the defense of a Black man wrongfully convicted of assault — in the 1962 adaptation was named cinema’s greatest hero by AFI in 2003.

Philip Banks (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

While he often seemed irritated by his nephew’s antics, Judge Philip Banks (James Avery) clearly loved Will Smith (Will Smith), as evident by his willingness to let the Philadelphia-raised teen live with his family in California after a dangerous run-in. It is especially clear, however, in one of the most tender scenes from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (and one of the most heartbreaking serious sitcom moments ever) when Uncle Phil confronts Will’s real father after learning he plans to abandon him again.

Gil Buckman (Parenthood)

A major theme of Ron Howard’s Parenthood is the insecurities that parents often face when raising children, and no character from the 1989 comedy better represents that than Gil Buckman (Steve Martin). However, there is no doubt that the St. Louis ad executive is an exceptional father when he dons a cowboy outfit to fill in as the entertainment for his son’s birthday party.

Dan Conner (Roseanne)

Few TV shows represent the blue-collar lifestyle as authentically as Roseanne did in its original run and one of the crucial elements was John Goodman’s performance as Dan Conner. Roseanne’s husband was everything a middle-class family could ask for in a patriarch — a hard-working, optimistic, and lovingly supportive father who was also never afraid to tell it like it is.

Bob Ivanovich (My Life)

In the 1993 tearjerker, My Life, Academy Award nominee Michael Keaton plays Bob Ivanovich — a Los Angeles public relations firm manager who is expecting his first child with his wife, Gail (Nicole Kidman), when he is given a terminal diagnosis. Yet, he is not going to let his impending death prevent him from being there for his son, giving him the idea to film a series of videos in which he explains how to shave, how to cook, how to drive more valuable lessons every parent should be the first to teach their children.

Jason Seaver (Growing Pains)

With a job career in psychology, it seems like raising four children would be impossible to keep up with. However, Alan Thicke’s Dr. Jason Seaver on Growing Pains achieved a decent balance between his professional and personal life beautifully by always keeping his family as the highest priority.

Gomez Addams (The Addams Family)

To the average, everyday individual, Gomez Addams — portrayed by the likes of John Astin in the 1960s-era The Addams Family series and Raul Julia in Barry Sonnenfeld’s ‘90s movies — does not seem like an ideal role model. However, when you consider his creepy and cooky home life, he and Morticia really do seem to be pushing their daughter Wednesday and son Pugsley in a decent direction at the end of the day.

Danny Tanner (Full House)

Following the sudden death of his wife, Danny Tanner (the late Bob Saget) enlists the help of his brother-in-law, Jesse (John Stamos), and best friend, Joey (Dave Coulier), to help him raise his three daughters on Full House. Yet, if not for his job as a TV personality, we imagine the tidy and tenderhearted dad could have handled the job all by himself.

Bryan Mills (Taken)

When his daughter, Kim (Maggie Grace), is kidnapped while vacationing in Paris, retired CIA operative Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) travels to Europe and reignites his “particular set of skills” to find her. The role that made Neeson into a modern action movie icon — from co-writer and producer Luc Besson’s 2008 thriller, Taken — is the rare kind of father who would single-handedly take on an entire human trafficking ring to rescue his child.

Carl Winslow (Family Matters)

Reginald VelJohnson has played quite a few cops in his day, but none more iconic than Carl Winslow as part of the Family Matters cast for nine seasons. When he was not trying to keep society in line patrolling the streets of Chicago, the father of three did a wonderful job keeping his family in line with love and support that his neighbor, Steve Urkel (Jaleel White), must not have received at home, which might explain why he spent so much time at Winslow household.

Guido Orefice (Life Is Beautiful)

Writer and director Roberto Benigni also leads his Oscar-winning 1998 dramedy, Life is Beautiful, as a goofy Jewish-Italian man attempting to protect and shelter his young son (Giorgio Cantarini) from their treacherous surroundings while living at a Holocaust-era concentration camp. While one might say honesty is a more important parental quality, sometimes keeping your child smiling and laughing in the midst of tragedy is the one thing they need most.

Adam Braverman (Parenthood)

Peter Krause told TV Guide that what attracted him to joining the Parenthood cast as Adam Braverman was the character’s goal to be “the best father, the best husband, the best son, the best brother he could be.” Considering the immense dedication he showed for his children — especially toward Max (Max Burkholder), who is a young boy on the Autism spectrum — we would say he succeeded.

Jack Pearson (This Is Us)

There are few modern TV characters who cross off all the boxes of an admirable fatherly portrayal quite like Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) on This is Us, whose devotion to his wife and three children is stronger than many could claim. His wisdom and wit would even prove to be a large influence in his children’s lives long after his untimely passing.

Eric Taylor (Friday Night Lights)

In addition to being the real father of his teenage daughter, Julie (Aimee Teegarden), Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) acts as a devoted father figure to the Dillion High School Panthers football team he coaches on Friday Night Lights. Not to mention, what better advice could someone offer on or off the field than, “Clear eyes, full heart, can’t lose”?

Marlin (Finding Nemo)

In one of the saddest openings to a Pixar movie, tragedy makes clownfish Marlin (voiced by Albert Brooks) a single father to a single son, Nemo (voiced by Alexander Gould), whom he coddles to a suffocating degree as he grows up. However, by the end of Finding Nemo, he learns to be a more trusting father, but only after facing his greatest fears searching the ocean for his son after he is taken by a scuba diver.

Burt Hummel (Glee)

Just about any teen on the LGBTQ+ spectrum has gone through the challenging decision to come out to their parents, but they might have found some helpful encouragement after seeing Kurt Hummel (Chris Colfer) reveal his true self to his father, Burt (Mike O’Malley). Not only does the United States Congressman accept his son for who he is, but fights for his well-being against anyone who shows him adversity.

Johnathan Kent (Smallville)

Being the adoptive father of super-powered extra-terrestrial sounds like the toughest job imaginable, but John Schneider made it look easy with his portrayal of Johnathan Kent on Smallville. You could say that the farmer’s moral guidance is what led his son, Clark (Tom Welling), to become the crime fighter he needed to be when he accepted his destiny as Superman.

Louis Huang (Fresh Off the Boat)

Inspired by the childhood of celebrity chef Eddie Huang, Fresh Off the Boat follows the challenges of a Taiwanese family trying to make it in the States. The lovingly optimistic patriarch of the family, Louis Huang (Randall Park), is the embodiment of the American dream, working hard to ensure his children the life they deserve.

George Banks (Father Of The Bride)

In 1991’s Father of the Bride, George Banks (Steve Martin) struggles to let go when his daughter, Annie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley), becomes engaged to Bryan (George Newbern). The reaction is certainly a definitive trait of the typical over-protective father, but considering it comes from a place of great love for his daughter and a certain nostalgia for his early days as a parent, we cannot help but feel a heartwarming empathy for his “overreaction.”

Floyd Henderson (Smart Guy)

The underrated WB sitcom Smart Guy followed T.J. Henderson (Taj Mowry) — a young boy of above-average intelligence who still finds himself in need of the kind of guidance a child of his age typically requires. That is where his widowed father, Floyd (John Marshall Jones), would come in — answering his son’s complicated questions and even disciplining him without ever talking down to him, which even he understands would be a strange thing to do to someone with double his I.Q.

Man (The Road)

The 2009 adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s The Road is one of the most frightening depictions of a post-apocalyptic society ever put to celluloid, but that is not what makes it a valuable entry to the genre. At its core, the film is a powerful story about an unnamed man (played by Viggo Mortensen) struggling to do the right thing for his son (played by Kodi Smit-McPhee), which is something any father in the real world can easily relate to.

Phillip Drummond (Diff’rent Strokes)

Before his former housekeeper suddenly passed away, widowed millionaire Phillip Drummond (Conrad Bain) promised to take care of her sons, Arnold (Gary Coleman) and Willis (Todd Bridges). That is the plot of Diff’rent Strokes — a hit sitcom that proved that family is defined by the devotion you have for each other and Mr. Drummond’s devotion to his adopted sons and his biological daughter, Kimberly (Dana Plato), was undeniable.

Mac MacGuff (Juno)

In another story about teen pregnancy, you might expect the father character to fly off the handle after learning his young daughter is with child, but that is not the case in 2007’s Oscar-winning dramedy, Juno. Mac MacGuff (J.K. Simmons) reacts to the news that his titular daughter (played by Elliot Page) is pregnant in a surprisingly calm demeanor and offers strong support to her through every step of the process.

Daniel Hillard (Mrs. Doubtfire)

We cannot deny that Daniel Hillard’s (Robin Williams) actions in the 1993 comedy favorite, Mrs. Doubtfire — posing as an elderly woman to act as his estranged family’s nanny after being denied custody — is a little messed up. However, there is no denying that his extreme decision came from a place of strong commitment for his children, who were actually delighted to learn their father was him in disguise.

Mr. Levenstein (American Pie)

Not too many teens actively seek advice about the more awkward moments of adolescence from their parents, but Jim Levenstein (Jason Biggs) would not have to seek such conversations in the American Pie movies. His father (played by Eugene Levy) had no trouble openly discussing the most uncomfortably “adult” topics with his son, but always had the wherewithal to make the discussions somewhat more comforting with the caveat that these were “perfectly normal things.”

Alan Matthews (Boy Meets World)

If you could not figure it out before, the title of Boy Meets World refers to Cory Matthews’ (Ben Savage) journey to figure out what life is all about, often with help from his teacher, Mr. Feeny (William Daniels). Of course, he also received more than enough guidance from his admirable humble, down-to-earth father, Alan (William Russ), who also served as a father figure to Cory’s best friend, Shawn (Rider Strong), whenever he needed it.

Ted Kramer (Kramer Vs. Kramer)

Director Robert Benton’s Best Picture Oscar winner, 1979’s Kramer vs. Kramer, depicts a marriage that falls apart when Joanna (Meryl Streep) leaves her husband, Ted (Dustin Hoffman), forcing him to finally learn what it really takes to be a parent. By the time Joanna returns to take their son, Billy (Justin Henry), with her, she realizes from the love and devotion he shows that he belongs with Ted after all.

Michael Kyle (My Wife And Kids)

We would consider Tisha Campbell’s Janet “Jay” Kyle from My Wife and Kids a TV wife who often put her husband in his place whenever his more childish and egotistical attributes came out. However, Michael Kyle (series co-creator Damon Wayans) is still a TV dad for the ages because of his unique approach to teaching lessons that sometimes even involve elaborate pranks at his kids’ expense.

Mason Evans Sr. (Boyhood)

When Ethan Hawke first appears as Mason Evans Sr. in 2014’s Boyhood, he seems like the stereotypical irresponsible estranged father you might see in most movies centered on divorced families. However, in retrospect, he offers young Mason (Ellar Coltrane) and his daughter, Samantha (Lorelai Linklater), some very profound advice even then and proves, that by the time Mason reaches manhood, he becomes the dad he was always destined to become, including to his child with his second wife, Olivia.

Sonny Kofax (Big Daddy)

Adam Sandler’s role in 1999’s Big Daddy, Sonny Kofax, is the one character her who is not actually a dad and, in fact, is very irresponsible. However, the love he shows for Julian (the illegitimate son of his friend, played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse) is worth a million fathers combined.

Hopefully, you have or had a father (or father figure) who can hold a candle to any of these movie and TV characters.