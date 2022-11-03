Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Latest Christmas TV Project That Isn't On GAF Or Hallmark

Halloween is over, meaning that it’s time to start getting into the Christmas spirit! As networks and platforms prepare their new holiday specials, former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure is set to appear in a new Christmas project that isn’t on GAF or Hallmark.

CBS has announced a new hour-long animated holiday special called Reindeer in Here, premiering on Thursday, November 29 on the network. Bure is set to lend her voice to the fashionable all-pink reindeer appropriately named Pinky. The Full House vet took to Instagram to share her excitement, and it’s enough to get anyone into the Christmas mood:

The voice cast for Reindeer in Here also includes Adam Devine, Jim Gaffigan, Melissa Villaseñor, Henry Winkler, Donald Faison, Jo Koy, Gabriel Bateman, and Brooke Monroe Conaway. The special is based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by Adam Reed. It follows the story of young reindeer Blizzard (a.k.a. “Blizz”), who has one antler smaller than the other. He and his friends must try to save Christmas, and of course, something magical happens.

News of Candace Cameron Bure’s involvement comes after she’s been dropping pictures from her first post-Hallmark Christmas movie since moving to Great American Family. It looks like this CBS special is one project that will be anyone’s cup of hot chocolate and involve the whole family, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re a Hallmark fan or a GAF fan.

Meanwhile, Candace Cameron Bure isn’t the only former Hallmark star that has been working on their first project since exiting the network. Danica McKellar and Lori Loughlin’s first post-Hallmark movies for GAF are also in the works, with McKellar starring in Christmas at the Drive-In and Loughlin in Falling Into Winter. They both suggest that GAF is going to be doing pretty well with its new crop of stars.

Bure previously opened up about why she left Hallmark, stating that it was mostly just change from a business standpoint, but she had nothing but wonderful things to say about her nearly ten years at the network. She’s been hard at work on creating a new path at GAF, and it will definitely be strange to see her on another network. But it’s nice learn that she'll be bringing to holiday spirit to CBS as well!

Reindeer in Here won’t be premiering until after Thanksgiving, so it should be an appropriate time to start preparing for Christmas. The special will premiere on CBS and be available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers live, while it will be available on demand for other Paramount+ subscribers the day after.

Don’t miss the hour-long animated holiday special Reindeer in Here on CBS and Paramount+ on Tuesday, November 29. Be sure to see what other 2022 Christmas movies and specials will be airing!