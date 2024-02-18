‘The Standard Is So High’: Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About The Pressure Of ‘The Ozempic Craze’ And Hollywood’s Beauty Expectations
The actress feels the pressure.
Ozempic is a huge topic of conversation right now, with many celebrities and others around the country using the drug to help them lose weight. However, along with debates about the benefits and/or risks that come along with that, many are also discussing the ongoing pressure to look a certain way or have a specific body type. Candace Cameron Bure grew up in front of the camera on Full House and has been open about her struggles with Hollywood’s unrealistic body standards. She recently opened up about continuing to feel that pressure amid Ozempic’s rise in popularity.
Candace Cameron Bure was 11 years old when she became known as DJ Tanner to millions upon millions of Full House fans, and with the ABC series running for eight years, Bure’s body went through a lot of natural changes in front of a lot of people over that time. The actress admitted on the Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey podcast that she still feels compelled to conform to certain beauty standards, which is especially hard in the age of Ozempic. Bure said:
Candace Cameron Bure loves to share glimpses of her healthy lifestyle with her followers on Instagram, posting frequent videos from her daily workouts. She also claims to have not eaten fast food in more than 20 years. However, she’s also been open about struggling with bulimia after Full House and continuing to fight negativity in her head. She continued:
Talking about her eating disorder has apparently helped Candace Cameron Bure find perspective on the issue and continue on her fitness journey in a healthy way. The actress talked about starting 2024 off right by adding cardio back into her routine, and she certainly seems to be succeeding in finding the joy in life, as she said watching her son Lev get married in January was “a highlight of [her] entire life.”
You can relive CCB's early days of acting by streaming Full House with a Hulu subscription or Max subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes
By Megan Behnke
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley