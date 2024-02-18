‘The Standard Is So High’: Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About The Pressure Of ‘The Ozempic Craze’ And Hollywood’s Beauty Expectations

Ozempic is a huge topic of conversation right now, with many celebrities and others around the country using the drug to help them lose weight. However, along with debates about the benefits and/or risks that come along with that, many are also discussing the ongoing pressure to look a certain way or have a specific body type. Candace Cameron Bure grew up in front of the camera on Full House and has been open about her struggles with Hollywood’s unrealistic body standards . She recently opened up about continuing to feel that pressure amid Ozempic’s rise in popularity.

Candace Cameron Bure was 11 years old when she became known as DJ Tanner to millions upon millions of Full House fans, and with the ABC series running for eight years, Bure’s body went through a lot of natural changes in front of a lot of people over that time. The actress admitted on the Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey podcast that she still feels compelled to conform to certain beauty standards, which is especially hard in the age of Ozempic. Bure said:

Let’s just talk about the Ozempic craze right now. I’m not going to go on Ozempic. But these are the things that go through my mind, because the standard is so high and I’m in front of the camera all day. And I don’t want to do that. And then it’s like I shake my head and I go, ‘Lord, stop!’ The pressure is so ingrained. A lot of the pressure just comes from myself, because I’ve grown up in it, and I don’t always know how to not feel that pressure.

Candace Cameron Bure loves to share glimpses of her healthy lifestyle with her followers on Instagram, posting frequent videos from her daily workouts. She also claims to have not eaten fast food in more than 20 years . However, she’s also been open about struggling with bulimia after Full House and continuing to fight negativity in her head. She continued:

I’ve done a lot of work in my life, and I’ve been very public and open about having an eating disorder, which has been really good for the last probably 20 years. But I still mentally battle it all the time, just not as much as I used to. And I have tools in place that help me. But these are, like, the crazy thoughts that still go through my head, and they’re so dumb and they’re so unrealistic, and I hate that I have them, but the fact is I do. But the more I just share it and am open about it, it frees me from it, because I can hear myself say it out loud and realize, like, this is not what life is all about.

Talking about her eating disorder has apparently helped Candace Cameron Bure find perspective on the issue and continue on her fitness journey in a healthy way. The actress talked about starting 2024 off right by adding cardio back into her routine, and she certainly seems to be succeeding in finding the joy in life, as she said watching her son Lev get married in January was “a highlight of [her] entire life.”