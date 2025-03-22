Carmen Electra Threw Back To MTV’s Infamous Spring Break, And I’d Totally Forgotten About Those Noughties Rhinestone Belly Button Stickers

As someone who grew up in the ‘90s, I can attest to the fact that there was simply no party that looked cooler than MTV Spring Break. Is there even anything on the 2025 TV schedule that compares? I don't think so. Carmen Electra definitely remembers the good old days, as she kicked off spring with a throwback to a viral moment from 25 years ago, and I am dying over her rhinestone belly button sticker.

Every decade has its distinctive fashion choices, and the aughts were no different. Carmen Electra gave me a shot of nostalgia when she posted a video from MTV Spring Break in 2000 to Instagram, showing off her dance moves, black bikini and a belly trend I’d allowed myself to forget:

(Image credit: Photo by: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

From that hairstyle all the way down to her chunky platform heels, Carmen Electra screamed “noughties” literally from head to toe when she rocked out on stage with Lit to their 1999 chart-topper “My Own Worst Enemy.” If there was any doubt, though, which decade we were in, one only needed to look down at the Baywatch star’s glittering midriff to get those Y2K vibes.

Bellies were an important part of aughts-era fashion, and everybody wanted that flat stomach so they could wear low-rise jeans and the accompanying midriff jewelry. It’s obviously been a while since I’ve seen anyone bedazzle their belly button, but it turns out those face and body stickers are still available to those who may not have realized they were missing the trend.

Who knows? Maybe this trend will take off again, as things tend to. We’ve already seen some Y2K moments return to the world of celebrity fashion. Dawson’s Creek alum Katie Holmes broke the Internet a couple of years ago when it appeared she’d paired a minidress with a pair of jeans (she swore it was a proper top). Zendaya, meanwhile, was a teenager when the noughties wrapped, but she sure had that low-slung belt look down during her press tour for Challengers last year.

Kim Kardashian, of course, has also done her part to bring back the fashion of decades past, as she paired her own black bikini with a Y2K belly chain last summer.

I’m personally in no hurry to see midriff chains or low-rise jeans again in my household, but should the day come when old becomes new again, Carmen Electra is ready — and not just with throwback videos from spring break.

The actress, who has been known to enjoy some OnlyFans work, has said she’s still got “almost all” of her ‘90s clothes, and she’s apparently been known to sport some of it for those fans. I wonder if she’s still got some belly button stickers lying around, or if there’s a big beach party she could get us an invite to.