Katie Holmes Weighs In After Breaking The Internet By Wearing What Looked To Be A Minidress Over Jeans

The early ‘00s was quite the era for funky fashion. From lace-up jeans to bedazzled everything, and even rugby shirts, a lot was going on at the turn of the century. At that time, Katie Holmes was getting her start on TV as a star of Dawson’s Creek and undoubtedly tried out a number of Y2K fashion trends . But this past fall, Holmes basically broke the internet when the actress and filmmaker walked a red carpet in an outfit that brought back cursed memories of the minidress and jeans trend of that time.

Katie Holmes strutted to the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball November 2022 show in Madison Square Garden in New York City in a blue satin bustier top from Tove, Reformation “Wilder” wide leg jeans and Maison Margiela sneakers, in an internet fashion moment, the internet thought Holmes was looking to revive a trend they felt better left in the past. Check out the look:

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

The look went positively viral and the commentary even reached Katie Holmes, who took to her social media to clarify “IT’S A TOP” amidst the hate. When the actress was asked about what transpired as a result of the outfit, she said this to Glamour :

Come on, women, let’s hold each other up here. Let’s look a little bit past what we’re wearing. That’s our duty amongst each other. I feel like the woman’s journey is deeper.

During the recent interview, Holmes was read a number of headlines that lead to the distaste over her outfit. The Batman Begins star sarcastically responded with “that’s powerful language,” while also sharing that girls in her neighborhood have worn the look before, and the top only covered half her behind, so it was very much not a mini dress.

When the fiasco happened a few months ago, Katie Holmes’ stylist Brie Welch defended the outfit choice to The New York Times by sharing the thought process behind the outfit. Welch said that she was going for a more youthful look for Holmes to go with Jingle Ball’s atmosphere. It'd be a shame for Holmes to get a bad rep for her style based on one choice considering how many winning looks she’s had, such as this one:

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The minidress over jeans trend was not the strongest look Y2K had to offer, and clearly other people who lived the era do not feel like it aged well. Certainly one day there will be big fashion looks from this era that future generations will look down upon too; it’s the circle of life. I don’t imagine all the see-through dresses we’ve seen on red carpets or underboob dresses will be high fashion years from now.