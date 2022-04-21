CBS' Bull Gave NCIS Fans A Behind The Scenes Look At Michael Weatherly's Reunion With Former Co-Star Sasha Alexander

An NCIS reunion is happening in an upcoming episode of fellow CBS series Bull! Former NCIS actress Sasha Alexander is directing an episode of Bull, reuniting her with former co-star Michael Weatherly. And CBS has all the behind-the-scenes photos.

Sasha Alexander and Michael Weatherly starred together on NCIS from the first season until Alexander left the show as a series regular after the second season. She appeared throughout the following seasons, with her last appearance as Caitlin Todd happening in Season 12. Now, the two of them have reunited, although not in front of the camera.

Alexander directed an upcoming episode of Bull for the show’s last season. The April 28 episode, “Opening Up,” marks the third episode of television she’s directed, following an episode of Rizzoli & Isles in 2016 and YOU last year. CBS shared some behind-the-scenes photos, and it will make any NCIS fan nostalgic:

(Image credit: CBS)

Sasha Alexander first announced her Bull directing gig during filming last month. At the time, not much was known about the episode beyond that Alexander was definitely directing it and not guest starring. Now that the episode is just around the corner, these new photos should be enough to hold down anyone until it airs.

(Image credit: CBS)

While some NCIS alums have reunited before, it’s always nice to see stars come together for a specific project. With Bull’s finale coming at the end of next month, fans don’t have much longer with Jason Bull. Hopefully, this reunion won’t be the last to come out of the CBS series before the end, but it’ll be a good one if it is.

(Image credit: CBS)

Meanwhile, with the end of Bull, NCIS fans are hoping to see Weatherly return to the long-running procedural as Anthony DiNozzo at some point in the future. The actor departed the series in 2016, but he has remained close with his co-stars since then.

Coincidentally, this is not the first recent reunion to happen between two former co-stars, where one is directing the other. Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles directed a recent episode of The CW’s Walker, which stars his former on-screen brother Jared Padalecki. The episode included multiple references to the fan-favorite series.

Ackles was even optimistic about reuniting on-screen with Padalecki, so maybe that same thing will happen with Weatherly and Alexander before Bull comes to an end? Either way, at least we have photos of their reunion, even if it did only happen off-screen.

Don’t miss Sasha Alexander directing Bull’s upcoming episode “Opening Up,” airing on Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS! The series finale is set to air on Thursday, May 26. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look out for.