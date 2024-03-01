'Can We Ask What You Think Sliding Into DMs Means?' Charles Barkley Joined Instagram And Shaq And Company Couldn't Stop Roasting Him

Charles Barkley may be best known for what he did on the basketball court in the 1980s and ‘90s, but he’s also become pretty famous for having strong opinions. It’s surprising, then, that the NBA icon is only just now learning how to render those opinions on social media. But just because Barkley is ready to share his wild thoughts about coffee and other topics with the world, that doesn’t mean he’s got a full grasp of the technology just yet, and he got absolutely roasted by Shaquille O’Neal and their colleagues.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are as funny as any two people you’ll see on TV, so it was to be expected that when the former Phoenix Sun announced during an Inside the NBA segment that he’d joined Instagram, the self-appointed GOAT of athlete-rappers had something to say. Shaq reminded him that for over a decade Barkley had sworn he wouldn’t go on social media. After Barkley explained he needed it “for business purposes,” Kenny Smith asked him if he was going to be sliding into people’s DMs, to which Sir Charles responded:

I don’t even know what that means. You gotta teach me how to slide.

That statement was met with immediate rejection, as they all agreed Charles Barkley learning how to slide would be the “worst possible thing you could ever do in your position.” That wasn’t the end of the conversation, though, as they continued:

Adam Lefkoe: Can we ask what you think sliding into the DMs means?

Charles Barkley: When you try to get somebody a message.

Shaquille O’Neal led a round of applause, as they admitted that was pretty close, and Kenny Smith went on to hilariously explain:

But particularly when they say ‘sliding,’ it’s more thinking — I can’t believe I’m explaining this on national television — it’s typically because you’re sliding into the opposite sex, you’re talking to them. Or if you’re into the same sex.

I’m sure at some point the quartet actually did discuss basketball, but who knows how many people learned something from this DM tutorial? Inside the NBA really is doing the Lord’s work.

Shaq then quizzed Chuck on how he would add something to his Instagram Stories, forcing the social media newbie to admit that he had not actually used it himself yet and instead had team members posting for him for the time being. As you can imagine, this began a whole new round of ribbing.

Kenny Smith was only too happy to remind the Round Mound of Rebound of his former stance on social media, as he did his best Charles Barkley impression to say:

‘Cause Instagram is for fools! And that social media’s for dummies and people living in their basement.

The laughs on Inside the NBA are nonstop, particularly when things get competitive amongst the analysts (once causing Shaquille O’Neal to get shoved into a tree ), and the roasts tend to come just as often. Shaq even once fired a shot at Charles Barkley when sharing how he knew he needed to lose some weight .

I’m sure there is only more hilarity to come, especially with Charles Barkley now able to bestow his wisdom upon the entire Internet.